Open the Floodgates: 3 Country Songs That Will Make You Cry

Soulful, sentimental, and pleasantly melancholic are just three adjectives that you could attach to country music and all of its sub-genres. There are a plethora of factors that make such adjectives applicable to the description of country music, but instead of listing them off, we are going to show you.

Videos by American Songwriter

How we are going to show you is by giving you a playlist of three country music songs that turn the faucet on effortlessly. That being said, get ready to open the floodgates and let the tears roll, as these three country songs will make you cry.

“None But The Rain” by Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt seemingly walked hand and hand with melancholy for the majority of his working career, and arguably his life. The man didn’t just sing about sadness; he lived it, and consequently, he was weaponized with a sensitivity to articulate it exquisitely. Well, he did just that on many of his songs, especially his 1969 single, “None But The Rain”.

In short, the lyrics of the song tell the tale of a bitter farewell between lovers. A bitter farewell that will entail nothing but loneliness, pain, and internal tragedy. There is no silver lining in this song; thus, there is no chance for hope, and thus, there is a good chance for tears.

“Don’t Let The Old Man In” by Toby Keith

Toby Keith‘s legacy seemingly revolves around his upbeat and optimistic personality and music. Though, amidst his cheery country music and storied legacy resides a song that depicts the existential crisis of getting old, dying, and living every moment to its fullest before the curtain draws. That song is the 2019 single, “Don’t Let The Old Man In”, which was featured in the Clint Eastwood film, The Mule.

Generally, the message Keith relays is one of optimism, grit, and sucking every drop out of life. However, the kicker is, no matter what you do and how well you live life, death will always come. While one can read into this song in two ways, the music can’t help but make it sting in a melancholic way, as Keith’s baritone presents itself to a sort of suffering conducive to solace.

“Rock Salt & Nails” by Tyler Childers

Deceit, betrayal, vengeance, and closure form a cycle that never gets easy, no matter how many times you’ve been through it. Hence, that is why Tyler Childers‘ country folk song, “Rock Salt & Nails”, originally written by Utah Phillips, packs a sentimentally sordid punch that evokes feelings of retribution yet also catharsis.

Like many sad country tunes, the vehicle articulating these themes is that of a tempestuous and toxic relationship. Though, the subtext applies to nearly every harrowing facet of life, and as a result, Childers might have you psychoanalyzing your past, or he just might have you wiping your eyes. Either or, the song pulls, stretches, prods, and sheds light on internal places that might not have seen light for quite some time.

Photo by Tom Hill/Getty Images