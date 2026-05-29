35 Years Ago, Garth Brooks Pulled off a Chart Feat Few Artists Have Ever Matched—and Cemented His Country Music Dominance

After multiple rejections from record labels, Garth Brooks broke through with his debut single “If Tomorrow Never Comes” (1989). That would prove a wise decision on Capitol Records’ part. In terms of pure numbers, Brooks is indisputably one of the best to ever do it, outselling every solo artist in the 20th century except Elvis. While his self-titled 1989 debut album fell just short of the top spot on the country albums chart, its successor, No Fences, would reach that milestone the next year. And on this day (May 29) in 1991, Brooks replaced himself at the number-one spot with his third LP, Ropin’ the Wind.

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This Garth Brooks Album Made History

According to Garth Brooks’ website, Ropin’ the Wind was the first album in history to debut atop both the Billboard 200 Top Albums chart and the Billboard Country Albums chart. This marked the first time a country singer topped both charts since Kenny Rogers accomplished the same feat a little more than a decade earlier.

It also earned Brooks his first GRAMMY award in 1992 for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

All told, Ropin’ the Wind spent 18 weeks in the top slot. It was ultimately certified 14× Platinum by the RIAA in 1998.

The album also yielded the number-one singles “Shameless” (a Billy Joel cover), “What She’s Doing Now”, and “The River”. Two other singles, “Rodeo” and “Papa Loved Mama”, each peaked at number three.

Brooks referred to Ropin’ the Wind as “the son of Fences,” since it was primarily recorded while touring to promote his sophomore album.

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“We were gone for pretty much 250 days out of the year. In the remaining 100 days, I elected to cut Ropin’ the Wind and try to write for it,” commented the seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year. “This album became a lot bigger than I ever thought it could possibly be. When I listen to the singles off of it… I look at it and stand very proud. And when I also look at the cuts, ‘Against the Grain’ and ‘Cold Shoulder,’ these songs I am equally proud of.”

The Lead Single Was Originally Meant For a Woman

Ropin’ the Wind’s lead single very nearly went to Garth Brooks’ future wife.

Written by Larry Bastian, the song was originally titled “Miss Rodeo”. Brooks later recalled trying to convince “every female I know in the industry” to record the song. That included country superstar Trisha Yearwood, whom he would marry in 2005.

“I crawled on my knees to Trisha Yearwood. I said, ‘Please, you got to hear this song,’” he said. “And she goes, ‘Garth, I’m sure it’s perfect, I don’t understand the song because I’m not from that part of the country.’ She’s from Georgia.’”

Eventually, Yearwood convinced the “Friends In Low Places” crooner that he was better suited for the song.

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