“I’ll Never Live That Down”: Behind the Failed Rock ‘n’ Roll Stint That Came Back To Haunt George Jones

Remaining relevant well into the 21st century, George Jones recorded more than 900 songs throughout his lengthy career, sending 13 of them to the top of the country charts. His career began inauspiciously enough in a tiny Beaumont, Texas living room, recording two songs for the then-fledgling Starday Records. One of those songs was the self-penned “No Money in This Deal”. He released the other—“Play It Cool, Man, Play It Cool”—on this day (May 29) in 1954.

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Although recorded in 1954, Jones didn’t release “No Money in This Deal” until 1957 as part of his fourth studio album. However, the label did choose to include “Play It Cool” on the country singer’s debut studio album. Therefore, it is the oldest track on Grand Ole Opry’s New Star.

The lyrics read as advice to a man who has recently learned of his partner’s infidelity. Now if your baby’s steppin’ out / And makes you feel like a fool / Don’t blow your top, don’t rage and shout / Play it cool man, play it cool.

George Jones’ Short-Lived Stint in Rock ‘n’ Roll

George Jones was never particularly complimentary of his earliest recording session. In fact, he used the word “terrible” in a 1996 interview with NPR.

“We recorded in a small living room of a house on a highway near Beaumont. You could hear the trucks,” he recalled. “We had to stop a lot of times because it wasn’t soundproof, it was just eight crates nailed on the wall. And the big old semi trucks would go by and make a lot of noise and we’d have to start over again.”

Recorded on January 19, 1954—several months before Elvis Presley’s breakout—”Play It Cool” is barely recognizable from the rest of Jones’ catalog.

Like “No Money in This Deal”, its rockabilly notes were clear—far from the pure country sound he adopted during his commercial peak.

Elvis Presley’s meteoric rise meant more pressure on Jones to lean into rockabilly in the late 1950s. Struggling financially, he complied. However, he despised the results. Indeed, Jones later tried to buy all the masters to keep those early sides out of the hands of the public. It didn’t work.

[RELATED: George Jones Called This Country Classic His Favorite Composition, Despite It Stalling at No. 2]

George Jones Referred to His Early Recordings as “Junk”

In a 2006 interview with Billboard, Jones admitted that his venture into Rock ‘n’ Roll was a desperate move that ultimately fell flat. “When you’re hungry, a poor man with a house full of kids, you’re gonna do some things you ordinarily wouldn’t do.”

In fact, Jones was so unsure about the music that he refused to put his name behind the work. “so I told them to put ‘Thumper Jones’ on it, and if it did something, good, if it didn’t, hell, I didn’t want to be shamed with it. And I’ll never live that down. It was a terrible sound, and now all that comes back to haunt you,” he added.

Jones dove deeper into how some things remain forever—even stuff that you’d prefer didn’t.

“Here just a few short years ago somebody bought that stuff and came out with an album, ‘Thumper Jones,’ and it’s the worse-sounding crap that could ever be put on a record,” Jones said. “And a lot of your dear fans will buy those things because your name is on it, and that’s a shame.”

Featured Image by Ebet Roberts/Redferns