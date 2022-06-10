Ozzy Osbourne to Undergo Major Surgery That Could “Determine The Rest of His Life”

Ozzy Osbourne is slated for surgery next week for a vitally important procedure. The news was revealed by his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne on the UK morning show, The Talk. Sharon also revealed that Ozzy’s surgery could determine the future of the 73-year-old rock legend.

“[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” Sharon said during the interview. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

She added that she planned to fly back home to Los Angeles to be with Ozzy during the unnamed procedure. Watch the interview below.

Sharon Osbourne reveals that Ozzy Osbourne is set to have a major operation on Monday that will "determine the rest of his life."@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/kC3BJQrnkk — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) June 8, 2022

Though Sharon did not specify what kind of surgery Ozzy is facing, the singer had surgery in 2019 to repair an old injury he sustained during a 2003 ATV accident. He also received another operation on his neck after a fall at home in the same year. The fall dislodged metal rods surgically implanted in his neck following the ATV accident, resulting in 15 screws being placed in his spine. He is also amid an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Last Month, Ozzy told Classic Rock that he “can’t walk properly these days,” and that he was awaiting the follow-up procedure for his neck while undergoing physical therapy.

“I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road,” he said.

He has repeatedly pushed back his No More Tours 2 farewell tour due to his health issues and a bout with COVID-19. Current plans call for him to hit the road again across Europe in early 2023.

In happier Osbourne news, Sharon also revealed that the pair were expecting two new grandchildren. Their son Jack is expecting the arrival of a baby daughter in the next few weeks. Daughter Kelly Osbourne is also expecting her first child with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson.

The couple will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1. When asked about their big plans for the ruby anniversary Sharon replied, “I don’t know yet, depends on everything, but I’ll see.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia