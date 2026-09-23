Parker McCollum on the Album He Thought Wasn’t “for the Masses,” His ACM Win, and His Advice to Aspiring Artists (Exclusive)

Having won a few awards throughout his career, Parker McCollum crossed a major milestone back in May when he won Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Nominated alongside Zach Top, Riley Green, Carter Faith, and Morgan Wallen, the country singer felt the pressure. But when winning Album of the Year, McCollum couldn’t help but think about the people who helped him. And now, months later, he looked back at his career on the latest episode of Off the Record.

Sitting down with American Songwriter to discuss his country music career, McCollum recalled that special night. According to the hitmaker, he wasn’t expecting to hear his name. Having been nominated in the past, he thought a name like Green or Wallen would take the award. But that wasn’t the case. “When they said my name, I was like, ‘Sh**, I wish I had known or something so I could have written something down to say.’ I didn’t mention my family or anything once I got up there. Then I got down, and I couldn’t remember what I said. I’m like, ‘What the hell did I say?’ I was so terrified.”

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McCollum, like many artists before him, wasn’t expecting to win Album of the Year. That’s what made the moment special. Not preparing to take the stage, the moment came with validation that he had produced a hit album. “It does feel good. It feels good that a record like that in today’s world would be recognized and get that much love and attention. When we made that record, I was like, ‘Man, if I love it this much, there’s probably not any number ones on it. It’s probably not for the masses.’”

[RELATED: Parker McCollum Says His ACM Acceptance Speech Left Out Two Important People]

The Best Advice Parker McCollum Could Give Aspiring Artists

While McCollum let those negative thoughts in, the ACM Awards had an entirely different opinion of his talents. Still, the singer wondered what his life would look like without country music. “If I wasn’t a musician… I don’t know. I really like land improvement. My whole dream as a kid was to grow up, be a country singer and cowboy like my granddad, and run cows. But the older I get, the more I really enjoy buying a tract of land and improving it over a long period of time…”

Life on the land was vastly different than entertaining thousands of screaming fans. And for McCollum, he wouldn’t trade it.

With an award for Album of the Year sitting on the mantel, McCollum was asked to give some advice for those aspiring artists. Focusing on the songwriting process, he believed that exploration was key. “If you’re sitting around trying to write a hit, you might, but if you’re sitting around trying to figure out who you are and trying to understand yourself in the way you think and the questions that you ask, that’s enough.”

McCollum’s thoughts on songwriting were only one part of a much larger conversation. Hear what else the country star had to say in his full interview with American Songwriter on the latest episode of Off the Record.

(Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images)