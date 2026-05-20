Parker McCollum Says His ACM Acceptance Speech Left Out Two Important People

When working on his self-titled studio album, Parker McCollum found himself at a crossroads. After spending years in country music, the artist was getting tired. Not knowing if his future included a music career, he pondered walking off the stage for the last time. But pushing forward, he was visibly shocked when he won Album of the Year at the ACM Awards on Sunday. Still processing the major milestone, McCollum was horrified when he didn’t thank his parents. And to make it worse – he didn’t forget to thank Miranda Lambert.

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When first announcing the nominees, McCollum knew he was up against some stiff competition. On one side, there was Zach Top. Quickly climbing the charts, Top won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Country Album. If that wasn’t enough, one of the biggest names in country music, Morgan Wallen, was also nominated. But in the end – McCollum was the one on stage.

With country music watching him, McCollum struggled to find the right words. Thankfully, he highlighted his wife. “Hallie Ray, my beautiful wife who is so pregnant right now… They ought to give you one of these with your name on it for what you’ve done for my life, and to anything that I’m involved in. (It’s) better because of you. I love you.” But again, he never mentioned his parents.

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Parker McCollum Goes From Questioning Career To Album Of The Year

As McCollum made his way backstage, he ran into Lambert. Asking the singer if he meant to thank her, he insisted, “I did.” But McCollum added, “I forgot to thank my parents, but I thanked Miranda Lambert.”

Sharing a laugh, Lambert reassured McCollum that it was okay to mention her over his parents. Because, according to the hitmaker, “it’s the same thing.”

McCollum’s Album of the Year came at the perfect time as the singer fought with exhaustion. Not knowing how long his career in country music would last, he said, “I was kind of desperate. To be 100% honest, I was about to walk away about 18 months ago. I was about to hang it up completely. Man, I had just kind of lost the buzz creatively, and I had been touring nonstop since I was 22 years old. Creatively, I was like, I got nothing.”

Putting his entire future on the album, McCollum revealed that the success of the record helped reignite his passion for music. And after nearly walking away, the singer celebrated one of the defining moments of his career.

(Photo by Mickey Bernal/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)