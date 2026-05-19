Parker McCollum’s ACM Win Came With Honest Reflection: “How the Hell They Let Me in Here” 

While nominated for Album of the Year at the ACM Awards, Parker McCollum was placed in a category with stars like Zach Top, Carter Faith, Riley Green, and Morgan Wallen. But even with McCollum competing against one of the biggest names in country music, the ACM Awards announced him as the winner of Album of the Year for his self-titled album. And now, the country star admitted he didn’t even feel like he belonged at the awards.

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Ahead of the ACM Awards, McCollum was a little starstruck as all of country music walked around him. With the genre taking over Las Vegas, he told People, “I just look around the room and nights like this and wonder how the hell they let me in here.”

Although a country singer himself, McCollum was always a fan first. “The best of the best are performing and nominated tonight. Literally the best singers, songwriters, performers and entertainers of country music. They’re here tonight, and they’re doing the thing, so to get to be a small part of it makes you feel like you belong.”

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The Person Who Pushed Parker McCollum To Country Music

McCollum might have fought with imposter syndrome at the beginning, but he walked away from the ACM Awards with one of the night’s top honors. Winning Album of the Year not only cemented his place among country music’s elite, but also proved his talents. And apparently, he had his brother to thank.

Like any aspiring singer, McCollum had doubts about uprooting his life and searching for a career in country music. While considered a dream, the singer’s brother knew his passion. “I loved music, naturally, and really took to melodies and country songs that I fell in love with as a kid, but he was really the one who introduced me to songwriters and songwriting.”

Giving him the support he needed at the time, McCollum added, “I just don’t know if I would have ever really done this. I probably would have at some point, but not at the age that I did if it wasn’t for him. I got those gears in my brain working at such a young age, and I owe literally every bit of that to him.”

With a promising career ahead of him, McCollum appeared grateful for the journey that brought him to country music’s grandest stages. And after taking home Album of the Year, the singer no longer had to wonder if he belonged.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)