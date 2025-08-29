Red Rocks & Dirt Bikes: Parker McCollum Relives Summer Tour in Photo Diary Series Q&A (Exclusive)

Folks often misinterpret touring. To the masses, it seems like a romantic excursion packed with poetic epiphanies and parties of great grandeur. To the musicians on them, it’s a 24/7 job. That means little sleep, missed events back home, and waking up in a city they know little or nothing about. However, that romance with the road and music is still certainly present as well, and Parker McCollum attests.

Parker McCollum’s 2025 summer was the epitome of an American country music experience. On his What Kinda Man Tour, McCollum traversed across the country and played and entertained the fans who attended his shows. Though those shows only tell part of his tour’s full tale.

To convey the behind-the-scenes reality of touring, we armed Parker McCollum with a disposable camera, to which he then captured the moments not often seen in the public eye. And the moments McCollum captured range from his third consecutive sold-out show at Red Rocks to the more mundane moments of R&R.

The Meaning Behind the Moments: A Q&A With Parker McCollum

AS: Long day at the office or long night out on the town? What is the context here?

Parker McCollum: This is me with any spare minute I get on the road.

AS: Tell us a bit about what’s going on in this photo. Are you rehearsing for the show,

working on a new song, or simply passing the time with a little music?

Parker McCollum: I don’t remember exactly what I was playing here, but I mess around on my guitar

all the time. Been doing that since I was a kid. Always trying to find a melody.

A Stop at Red Rocks

AS: Where in the world did you get a motorbike, and where are you headed? Also, did

your manager and agent have a bit of a heart attack when they saw this?

Parker McCollum: Always good to have a couple of toys on the road with you. Sometimes we get into cities early before a show, and when you’re somewhere like Red Rocks, you’ve got

to take it all in. My team is used to this.

AS: Does this view of Red Rocks ever get old? How did it feel to sell out the venue for

the third consecutive time, and what is it like to perform there?

Parker McCollum: Red Rocks is such an iconic venue to play at—just how it’s built into the

landscape and its massive size is truly awe-inspiring. I’m honored and incredibly

humbled that folks have shown up three years in a row for sold-out shows here.

AS: Truly, is there anything better than performing country music on a cool summer

night in front of a sold-out crowd under the stars?

Parker McCollum: There is nothing better. Getting on stage and seeing fans sing along, reading

everyone’s crazy signs, and sharing music I put my everything into is such a

rewarding feeling. I can’t thank the fans enough for continuing to show up.

Photos via Nick Rhodes (Red Light Management)