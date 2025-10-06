5 Little-Known Trivial Tidbits About ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon

Imagine, released in 1971, dug as deep lyrically as John Lennon’s solo debut (John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band). But Lennon also focused on making the album a more commercial affair that would reach a wider audience. He ended up with perhaps the most beloved album of his career. Here are five tidbits of trivia surrounding the songs on Imagine.

Yoko the Secret Co-Writer

The whole idea behind the Imagine album was for John Lennon to deliver his opinions and beliefs in ways that were much more palatable to the music listening masses. Thanks to this strategy, the title track became an anthem almost instantly upon its release. Lennon had borrowed some ideas from Yoko Ono’s work for the concept of imagining a better world. After the song was released, Lennon mused that he should have given Ono credit as a co-writer. Years later, he would make good on his devotion to Ono’s musical input, as she would write and sing half the songs on Double Fantasy.

Back to India

John Lennon did everything he could to leave behind the specter of The Beatles once he left the group. On his first solo album, he even included the song “God”, which made clear his intention to put the Fab Four in his rear view mirror. But he didn’t shy away from some of the writing he did before the band broke up. In the case of “Jealous Guy”, Lennon reached back to a song that he wrote back in 1968 when he was on retreat in India with his other Beatles. It was originally called “Child Of Nature” and was inspired by a lecture given by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

Calling on the King

When George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison embarked on solo careers, they all surrounded themselves with the cream of the crop of sidemen and producers. (Paul McCartney diverged from that path by forming his own band.) Needless to say, instrumentalists jumped at the chance to play with the former Beatles. When John Lennon wanted a sax player for the bluesy “It’s So Hard”, he called on King Curtis, known for his brilliant work on R&B classics like “Yakety Yak”. Sadly, Curtis was killed a few months after the session with Lennon but before Imagine was released.

Two Beatles, Not Three

We know that “How Do You Sleep?” was John Lennon’s rather nasty takedown of Paul McCartney and his artistic ability. And most casual Beatles fans probably also know that Lennon was able to nab George Harrison to play slide guitar on the track. Lennon likely knew that it would be doubly stinging to McCartney to have two Fab Four members on the track. Allegedly, Ringo Starr also came around to the session. But he chastised Lennon for the song’s harsh tone. It’s not known if Starr was invited to play on the track or not, but Alan White ended up handling the drum part.

Missed Hit Opportunity

Here’s another song that John Lennon began writing in India three years earlier. By the time he released it, of course, he and the song’s subject, Yoko Ono, were arguably the most famous married couple on the planet. “Oh Yoko” serves as the sweet, closing track to Imagine. With its buoyant melody, Nicky Hopkins’ chipper piano part, and Lennon’s joyful vocal, it probably could have been a hit single. But Lennon was a bit too embarrassed by its sentiment, which is why he refused the record company’s request to make it a single.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images