Paul McCartney Shares His Regrets About How He Treated This Cultural Icon in Unearthed Interview

The tension between The Beatles and John Lennon’s second wife, Yoko Ono, is almost as ubiquitous as the Fab Four themselves. Ono’s arrival into—and subsequent ostracization from—the group became a misogynistic trope for a woman who is perceived to be “breaking up” a band. This “us versus her” mentality persisted through the final years of The Beatles and into the 1970s, especially as the band broke off into their solo endeavors in direct competition with Lennon and Ono.

But after Lennon’s tragic death in 1980, Paul McCartney started to reconsider his perception of Ono. He felt like his late friend would have wanted him to remain close to Ono and her son, Sean. In an interview sometime around the late 1980s or early 90s, McCartney recalled the first time he tried to phone Ono and reconnect.

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She asked McCartney why he was contacting her, so he explained that he felt like he should reach out on behalf of Lennon’s memory. “She said, ‘Well, don’t do me any favors,’ you know. ‘Don’t do it out of pity or sympathy. I don’t want that. I don’t want charity.’” McCartney admitted that he felt taken aback at first. But he knew she was right.

Paul McCartney Realized He Was Wrong About Yoko Ono

Years after The Beatles’ breakup, John Lennon’s murder, and Paul McCartney’s reconnecting with Yoko Ono, McCartney could clearly see where he had been wrong about Ono. He admitted to making negative assumptions about her while The Beatles were still together, which inevitably bled into the band’s dynamic. “I thought she was a hard woman,” McCartney said. “I don’t think she is now.” Now, he said, “I think she’s just the opposite. I think she’s very loving, caring.”

He continued that his initial impression that Ono was “pushy” was likely a response to her strong sense of identity. She wasn’t willing to bend to meet other people’s expectations, nor was she willing to shrink herself to make others feel more comfortable. McCartney said that her “honesty” was what hurt some people.

At the time of this interview, McCartney had already faced his own kind of backlash about a romantic partner. When he started Wings following The Beatles’ breakup, his choice to include his wife, Linda McCartney, had a bristling reaction amongst the general public. Suddenly, Paul found himself defending Linda’s creative significance in his career, much like his friend was doing with his wife.

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