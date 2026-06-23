Phillip Phillips Kicks Off His Next Era With New Single, as He Announces Forthcoming EP and Tour (Exclusive)

Nearly 15 years after he won American Idol, Phillip Phillips is still going strong. The singer-songwriter just dropped his new single, “Let’s Go Far,” the second track of his latest career era, one that’s defined by both his love for his family and his music.

In a conversation with American Songwriter, Phillips recounted the midnight music sessions that led to, not just “Let’s Go Far,” but many songs on his forthcoming EP too.

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“I woke up during the night one night with the melody in my head, and this guitar part, and then I had to get it out in the middle of the night,” he said. “Our son was actually sleeping in our room, so I had to really be quiet and come to the living room. I started making up the guitar part and then kind of got done what I needed to and I went back to bed and I woke up the next morning and just started writing.”

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When he put pen to paper, Phillips was thinking about his relationship with his wife, Hannah, whom he’s been with for nearly two decades.

“As a relationship, we’ve been together 18 years now. Everybody goes through things. It’s about two people that care about each other more than whatever else is trying to make you upset or bring you down,” he said. “That’s what the song’s about, trying to get that hope and find that hope, and hang on to it.”

“We’re going through different chapters in our lives. We change. You grow up and you learn things about yourself,” Phillips continued. “I think that’s something we’ve always embraced. For me, that’s really what the song’s about, growing through the those harder seasons and really hanging on to the ones that are [good] real tight.”

Phillip Phillips Discusses His Forthcoming EP

Many of those good moments come from time spent with his wife and their two kids, Patch and Isla. It’s also true, though, that Phillips found great joy performing on the road. That dichotomy is one he explored on “Homesick,” which he released in April.

“I’d been traveling a lot, had been away quite a bit, and it was kind of weighing on me. It was like, ‘What do I want to do? How much of this do I want to do? I still love music,’” he recalled. “That’s really what the song is about. It’s about trying to chase the dream that I’ve always loved, my first love, the music, but also being present and being home for everything, with not just my kids, but with my wife, to experience it all together.”

“My family is the most important thing, but we all need those things in our lives,” Phillips continued. “You want to show your kids that you can be successful in everything you want to do.”

All that and more will be explored on Phillips’ forthcoming EP, Let’s Go Far: Vol. 1, which is due out Sept. 4.

“These songs are definitely more raw,” he teased. “As a songwriter, I’ve always… not really wanted to be so on the nose about what I write about. I want people to have their own interpretation of it. But these songs have been, actually, really hard on the nose. You’re gonna know what I’m talking about.”

“For me, writing these songs, it felt like I was doing it all again for the first time, not really in pressure, just writing what felt honest and real to me,” Phillips added. “… It’s about me, where I’m at in my life, and me and my wife we were at, and things that go on in my head.”

Phillip Phillips Is Hitting the Road

Sonically, Phillips said that the “very personal songs” will be “in the realm of my first album, very folky, singer-songwriter.”

Fans will get the chance to hear that for themselves when Phillips sets off on his Let’s Go Far Tour this fall. The trek will kick off Sept. 10 in Dallas, and take Phillips across North America.

“They’re paying money to come see a show. I want them to have a great time, but also feel the emotions of whatever the song is,” Phillips said of concertgoers. “I’ll see people crying, and I’ll see people laughing.”

“There’s always the ups and downs of the show, taking them through a roller coaster that I hope they enjoy,” he added. “As far as the new songs, it might be a little sad, but maybe it’ll be sad in a happy way.”

Phillip Phillips Reflects on His American Idol Win

All of this comes ahead of the 15-year anniversary of Phillips’ American Idol win in May 2012, a fact he was stunned to learn.

“Jeez. That’s crazy,” he remarked. “If someone had a kid then, they’d be 15. Wow.”

Looking back on the show, Phillips remembered it as a “brutal, terrifying” experience.

“When I went out for that, my parents were just like, ‘Hey, we’ll pay you gas money. Just go try it out. We think you can win,’” he recalled. “… There’s so many incredible singers that were out for that show. I felt a lot of pressure. I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t sing like these people. I don’t know what I’m gonna do.’”

Of course, things turned out well for Phillips, who wound up beating Jessica Sanchez in the season 11 finale.

“It turned into something more than I could ever have imagined,” he said. “… I was like, ‘I just want to create music that people love and connect with, and do this for the rest of my life.’”

Phillips got his wish, and is now on the brink of an exciting new chapter.

“The tour is coming up in the fall, so I’m getting stressed about that. I want it to be worth it for everyone. I’m really excited for that, playing some music with my band who’s awesome, and really playing these new songs,” he said. “I’m always constantly writing, too, and I’m excited for everyone to hear these new songs. Hopefully it’s gonna be a good year.”