American Songwriter’s July/August Cover Story: From Yacht Rock Detours to Intimate Acoustic Ballads, Niall Horan Embraces Experimentation on a Record Built Around Human Connection

Place has long been an important part of Niall Horan’s identity. It begins with his roots in Mullingar, Westmeath, Ireland, a land that instilled in him a passion for music and storytelling.

“I love the simplicity of it,” Horan tells American Songwriter. “Every part of the country has its own character. I love the power that we’ve had culturally around the world. The arts are a big thing in Ireland, and how far it’s traveled is pretty impressive. Growing up in Ireland is something that I was always very happy with, but even more as I’ve gotten older, because I’ve realized how lucky I was to grow up in a country like that.”

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His 2026 album, Dinner Party, reinforces this theme of place being an important aspect of his art, as it was written in cities across the globe: Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, London, and Surrey, a town just south of London. The songs “reflect” where they were written, ranging from the bustling streets of London to the rolling green hills of Surrey, and the country music capitals of Nashville and Austin. “You’re watching what’s going on, you go back into the studio, you pick back up and all of a sudden everything reflects that,” Horan says of how the cities helped shape the songs. “They do subconsciously reflect where you are.”

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Music has always been a major part of Horan’s identity on both an individual and cultural level. He cites his favorite childhood memory as attending his first concert with his parents at five years old, where he saw the Eagles perform in Dublin on the Hell Freezes Over Tour. “I didn’t know any of the music, but I was looking at the stage, going, ‘Whatever they’re doing, that’s what I want to do,’” he says.

“I think that was very impressionable on me at the time. A lot of my good memories are based around music.” After learning to play guitar and writing songs in his teenage years, Horan auditioned for The X Factor in Dublin in 2010 at the age of 16. It was that decision that led him to rise to international fame as a member of One Direction, alongside fellow X Factor contestants Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. They soon became one of the most successful boy bands in history, with multiple chart-topping albums and singles.

When the band went on hiatus in 2016, Horan began to pursue a solo career, beginning with his 2017 debut album, Flicker, which includes the chart-topping hit “Slow Hands.” He continued to build a strong fanbase in the United States by joining the coaches’ panel on The Voicefor seasons 23, 24, and 28 in 2023 and 2025. “I love the show and what it’s done for me confidence-wise,” he says, adding that he does his best to keep in touch with the contestants. The singer also asserts that not only the sound of someone’s voice, but the emotion and story behind it, is what compelled him to turn his chair in the blind auditions.

“I’ve told myself I wouldn’t turn until the voice actually moved me,” he says, adding that they heard hundreds of potential candidates each week. “And I stuck to that. The voices that move me are singer-songwriter-type voices.” Horan’s instincts were spot on, as contestants from his team won all three seasons—Gina Miles, Huntley, and Aiden Ross— making him the first coach in the show’s history to win their first three seasons.

Using his experience on The X Factoras a tool, Horan made it a point to coach his team to lean more into the joy of performing and focus less on perfectionism. “Getting these guys to relax is a big one for me. When you’re technically that good, you take it so seriously and forget that you’re on a TV show, having fun,” he explains. “Getting people to chill out and sing the song and give me emotion are some of the things that I would lean into.”

Horan also applied this approach to his 2026 album, Dinner Party, which finds him incorporating the sounds that have long influenced him alongside lyrics that capture his life. The album explores themes of love, romance, doubt, fear, and loss—all of the aspects of life he was experiencing while creating it and working alongside longtime producers Julian Bunetta and John Ryan.

“It’s where I’m at now; it touches on a few different things, sometimes in a fun way, sometimes in a sad way,” he says. “I like the small, intimate moments with very little instrumentation, and then I also like the big rock bangers that get you up and dance.” Horan and his collaborators took a unique approach, building the album around live jam sessions in the studio. Rather than coming in with set lyrics, the trio would let the music take the lead, throwing out lyrics while crafting the melodies.

“A lot of it was my two producers and me jamming like we were in a high school band and attaching melody and lyric,” he says. “I would shout melodies into a microphone as I was playing and then finish sentences, and all of a sudden, I’m in a mood with the lyric. I think the jam was very helpful towards that.”

When it comes to his approach to songwriting, Horan will have a concept, but rather than coming in with prepared lyrics, he would let the melody guide the words out. “I find that sometimes I get in my own way when I try and overthink too much, and it stops the concept from being the concept,” he says. “It becomes more of an English lesson than writing a song. I tried, on this album, not to get in my way. I think you can hear that as well. The flow of the lyric comes from that.”

The title track serves as the epicenter of the project. Horan was inspired to write it after meeting his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, at a friend’s dinner party. Horan sets the scene with vivid imagery like knives, forks, chandeliers, and things I’ve never felt before. While the title track documents the night they met, therest of the album chronicles the days since and all the minute details and big moments that go into building a relationship.

“It’s a song that sits in the center and pulls it all together. It’s always been the focal point because it allowed me to go and write all the other stuff that is a little bit deeper,” he says of the track and “self-explanatory” lyrics. “Creatively, it’s a great title for me. It allows me to do so much around the album and gives you a good jumping-off point. I haven’t seen a title like that as an album before, so I like how different it is. I find myself relating to [this song] most.”

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While the lyrics of “Dinner Party” are simple, they hold a greater meaning for the singer, since they capture the start of his love story. “When you’re in the moment, you’re not necessarily thinking; it’s just happening. It’s only in hindsight that you look back and you go, ‘That’s such a pivotal moment,’” he says. “It’s such a simple thing to go to someone’s house and have dinner; it’s not overly complicated. A small moment that can be such a big deal is the biggest thing for me about that night.”

Sonically, the album follows the evolution of a dinner party, starting off with a more acoustic vibe before transitioning to livelier, more upbeat songs later in the night, with Horan saying there’s a “good, eclectic mix” for a dinner party.

Something he was intentional about was ensuring that the album had a live sound. The singer notes that he believes pop music is starting to gear more toward a live sound, which is something he’s always been drawn to when recording.

“All my favorite music is very much live-sounding,” he says. “It was definitely a conscious decision to lean into the live sound because my two favorite things are being in the studio writing songs and playing them live. I really had that in my head. So I was like, ‘It’s my time to actually get a band in a room and properly play this stuff the way I have it in my head.’ I really concentrated on making sure we did that.”

Horan experienced the power of live storytelling on his 2024 tour, which he says allowed him to connect with fans in a new way to see what songs resonated with them and why. “I was making an effort to sit and look at people as I was singing. I would look into the eyes of someone when I was singing a finger-picked ballad and see why they were feeling that way about it and why they got up and danced five minutes later to this particular song, and what groove it was and how heavy the guitars were,” he says, noting that performing live for fans is the only “barometer” for knowing which songs resonate. “I learned a lot from that year. I love being up there in front of the people who actually spend the money to listen and buy and come to your shows.”

Horan wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries of his musical style on Dinner Party.“Boys Are Fun” is a Michael McDonald, yacht rock-esque bop that was the result of a jam session after a few drinks at the SoHo House in London. The track injects a sense of exuberance into the album, with the singer citing it as one of his favorites that he anticipates will also be a fan favorite.

After writing a lot of “very serious songs,” “Boys Are Fun” brought a sense of lightness to the writing process. “It’s just a really good vibe and a bit of a departure and a standout in the record. It doesn’t sound like anything else I’ve ever made and is something that I probably would’ve hidden from previously,” he says.

Then there’s the Celtic-inspired “Die If I Don’t,” the acoustic “Better Man,” and the personal “Flowers,” the first song he wrote for the album. Inspired by his girlfriend, the lyrics paint a profound picture as he sings over an eclectic groove: You listen like the rain / Stars come out to hear you speak your mind / How you make the quiet come alive.

“I wanted to talk about the power of the little things that she does, that she doesn’t realize are quite powerful to the people around her,” he says, noting his girlfriend’s “generosity and care” are among her most meaningful qualities.

The title came while Horan was scrolling through the comment section online and saw that someone wrote, “your eyes could grow flowers.” The phrase immediately spoke to co-writer Amy Allen, who insisted they turn it into the concept for the song. “It just makes your ears perk up,” he says. “I always love lyrics that might not completely make sense, but they make your ears go, ‘What?’ It is a more interesting way of writing a song.”

Another standout is the playful “From Her Mother,” which offers a ’70s-style Laurel Canyon sound akin to the Eagles with its simple chords and Horan’s smooth voice transporting the listener to another time.

“I watch my girlfriend and her mother around each other all the time, and I’m like, ‘Oh, she gets it straight from her mother,’” Horan says. “In the lyrics, it’s like the sweetheart and the stubborn, the fighter and the lover, the yin and the yang. Whatever it is, she gets it from her mother. I can imagine [mothers and daughters] in the audience looking at each other going, ‘That’s us. It feels that way.’ I just loved that idea.”

Niall Horan (Photo by Zackery Michael)

The album closes with the ethereal “End of an Era.” While he has a tendency to write songs quickly, “End of an Era” was a slow burn. Horan had written three different variations of it. What began as the singer looking back on his life took a turn after the tragic death of his former bandmate, Payne, in 2024.

“That song took a long time to write,” he says. “It started as a song that was looking back on my past and being happy and nostalgic about it, but being able to be excited about the future. Then it became a completely different thing after we lost Liam.” He says, writing it was like a “therapy session” for him, Bunetta, and Ryan. “I was like, ‘I have to write this song about that.’ That’s one of the biggest things that’s happened in my life. Emotionally, it reflects what I was thinking at the time very well.”

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Following the release of Dinner Party on June 5, Horan is spending the latter half of 2026 on tour, including a pair of stadium shows with country superstar Thomas Rhett in Nashville and Pennsylvania before venturing across Europe. Horan says that despite playing arenas while part of One Direction, he “never expected” to get to a point where he would be headlining arenas as a solo artist.

“The fact that I’ve slowly [been] getting there and being able to play to people every night is something that I love so much and I can’t even explain how grateful I am to the fans for wanting to put their hands in their pockets to come and watch me,”. “It’s pretty cool.”

As he prepares to share these songs with fans across the world, the singer hopes they will find as much meaning in them as he poured into them.

“I feel like it’s got a bit of everything in there for everyone, no matter what the emotion is,” he says. “Whether you’re falling in love, whether you fear losing someone, your doubts. I think it covers quite a bit, and I just want people to take each song for what it is. It takes you on a bit of a journey.

“I never try to write music that’s so centered around me that no one can understand it,” he adds. “Our favorite songs are written about other people’s lives, and we attach an emotion to it based on our own story, and I want them to do the same with this.”