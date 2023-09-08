Police Report Reflects Zach Bryan’s Comments Regarding His Recent Arrest

On September 7, Zach Bryan was arrested in Vanita, Oklahoma and subsequently released after an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Earlier today, Bryan posted a video to social media detailing what happened during the traffic stop that landed him behind bars, and now, a police report has come out that backs up his story.

“I was an idiot today and my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person, and I just want to make that clear,” Bryan says in his video. “I should have been smarter about it.” Later in the video, Bryan said he was disrespectful to the officer. “So, I get too lippy with him. He brings me over to his car and I just didn’t help my situation at all. I felt like a child — it was ridiculous, it was immature.”

According to the official police report, obtained by TMZ, Bryan’s security guard was pulled over for speeding, prompting the “Something in the Orange” singer to get out of his truck and confront officers about why things were taking a while. “I’ll go to jail, let’s do it,” Bryan reportedly said after he was told to get back into his vehicle.

After he was put in handcuffs, Bryan started to become upset when the officers refused to take the handcuffs off him. “If you don’t, it is going to be a mistake, sir. I promise. This is the second time this has happened in three days. These fucking cops are out of control,” Bryan said, according to the police report. “You boys need [to be] checked, a bunch of fucking middle aged white dudes arresting people.”

These interactions are in line with what Bryan copped to in his video posted to social media. “I just pray everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been. It was my mistake,” Bryan stated in his video. “I just wanted to tell the story and get it out there before someone blew it out of proportion. I was just an idiot and I’ll take the fall for it. I’m a grown man and I shouldn’t have behaved like that. And it won’t happen again.”

The singer was charged with obstructing an investigation, but was released just hours after being booked. Bryan said he was pulled over earlier this week as well for speeding.

