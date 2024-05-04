Duane Allen Performs Surprise Set with Tanya Tucket Weeks After Wife’s Passing

We’ve had The Oak Ridge Boys’ lead singer Duane Allen in our hearts for the last month. His wife Nora Lee Allen passed away after battling an extended illness on March 31. However, it looks like Allen is finding joy as he mourns in music.

The Oak Ridge Boys vocalist just recently made an appearance at singer/songwriter Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina at Nudie’s Honky Tonk. Allen appeared to be in good spirits as he took to the stage.

Fans at the honky-tonk were certainly excited to see The Oak Ridge Boys and Tanya Tucker perform the latter’s hit song “Delta Dawn”. Fans of Allen were also happy to see Allen having a fun evening. He has been struggling since the passing of his wife, according to his Facebook posts.

“I am so humbled and honored that you are here,” Allen said in a post. “I have been so overwhelmed with all of your love, support, and prayers. Since my norah lee went to her new home. My big old home is filled with memories of everything that she put there. […] It is so hard sifting through all of the memories that each mean so much to me and her, but now, there is only me to enjoy it.”

How Did Duane Allen’s Wife Pass?

According to reports from the family, Nora Lee Allen passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with an “extended illness”. The cause of death has not been released to the public. The family has asked for privacy at this time.

“We took time singing with and to her, telling her stories, and loving her every second that God let us share her here on Earth,” Allen said in a statement on March 31 about his final moments with his wife.

Nora Lee Allen was a Grand Ole Opry vocal performer who worked with the likes of Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Conway Twitty, Jerome Hines, and many more.

We wish Allen nothing but the best as he navigates this difficult time.

