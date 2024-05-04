Clint Black Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry With Must-See Performance of “Better Man”

Holding a spot in music since the 1980s, Clint Black quickly became a top name in country music thanks to hit songs like “Like the Rain”, “Killin’ Time”, and “A Good Run of Bad Luck.” Having won numerous awards over the decades, the singer eventually stepped foot onto the silver screen when appeared on shows like Wings and even landed a role in the 1994 film Maverick. Enjoying his time in the spotlight, Black jumped at the chance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry. With the venue holding a special place in country music, the singer gave a dazzling performance.

On March 16, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated its 50th anniversary with a historic lineup that included Black, The Gatlin Brothers, Don Schlitz, Riders In The Sky, and many more. The night even welcomed Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely, and Connie Smith. All three of the performers also performed at the grand opening of the Opry back in 1974. Knowing how important the night was, Black took the stage and gave a flawless performance of “Better Man”. And given the history that surrounds the Opry, the entire venue appeared to come to life.

Looking at the comments, fans loved Black and his decision to sing “Better Man”. “We’ve all gotten older, Clint Black has earned his spot on the stage of the Opry.” Another comment read, “Great music, amazing vocals and band !”

Clint Black Found Himself Performing On ‘The Masked Singer’

Outside of his performance at the Opry, Black once appeared on The Masked Singer alongside his wife Lisa Hartman Black. Discussing his time on the show as “Snow Owls”, Black said, “It was really challenging in a good way. The challenge in a bad way was singing inside that suit. You can’t see—the little lenses you’re looking out of are fogged up after 30 seconds and you’re sweating. If you have to move at all, it’s perilous because it’s inside of that egg. We had inches at a time.”

Although finding it difficult to perform in the suit, Black concluded, “I typically like stuff like that because I don’t see myself as too precious to step into weird things. I sometimes second-guess myself after getting in it. I like being a little afraid of things and I like finding myself in situations where something comes out that otherwise wouldn’t have happened.”

