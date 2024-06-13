In advance of the band’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 13, all four original members of R.E.M. reunited for their first interview in 30 years. Surrounding by their gear, which still hangs stored in a warehouse in their hometown of Athens, Georgia, R.E.M.’s vocalist Michael Stipe, guitarist Peter Buck, bassist Mike Mills, and drummer Bill Berry reminisced on the music they made together, songwriting and their induction, the band’s break up, and 31-year run together.



Most of the band’s earlier songs were written in that same space. Mills, Buck, and Berry would write the music then pass the song on to Stipe for the lyrics. “We lived and died on the strength of our songs,” said Buck, referencing their induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. “So, this is a huge honor.”



Mills added “It is the hardest thing that we do. And it’s the thing that we worked on the most from the very beginning.”



Berry, who left R.E.M. in 1997 after suffering a medical emergency two years earlier, said the band didn’t have any other choice but to write as many songs as they could at the time. “Because we had to,” he said. “I mean, really early on, just to put food on the table, we had to write songs as fast as we could.”



Though R.E.M. broke up 13 years ago, following the release of their 15th album Collapse into Now, their interconnection is still palpable. At moments during their interview, it appears as if each member could finish one another’s sentence or thoughts if they wanted. Closing their sentiments on the band’s songs, Stipe said “It felt like kismet to me. When it happened, it felt right.”



When it came to the band’s 1991 hit “Losing My Religion” from Out of Time, the band admitted that they never thought much of the song when they first made it. “I loved the song,” said Stipe, “but I never knew it was gonn be a hit.”

Mills joked of the song, “It’s like a bumblebee. They shouldn’t be able to fly. That song shouldn’t have been a hit.”



It’s also eveident that the band are still protective of their story and, daresay, legacy. “We’re also here to tell the tale, and we’re sitting at the same table together with deep admiration and lifelong friendship,” said Stipe. “A lot of people that do this can’t claim that.”



Buck added, “I think we quit at a right time.”



The band’s final days arrived more than a decade after a rough patch they navigated in mid-90s, which ultimately shifted their equilibrium. In 1995, Berry was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm while on stage with the band in Switzerland. He underwent emergency brain surgery to treat two aneurysms on the right side of his brain, one of which ruptured while he was performing on stage. At the time, Stipe was also diagnosed with an inguinal hernia, and Mills was undergoing emergency abdominal surgery, and the band were in a frayed state.



By 1997, Berry made the decision to leave R.E.M. After Berry’s departure, Buck revealed that the band was somewhat off-balance and struggled to agree on things musically. “We could barely agree on where to go to dinner,” said Buck. “And now, we can just agree on where to go to dinner.”



When asked if there were any second thoughts about the band ending, all members were wholehearted in agreement that is was the right time, except for a Berry, who began to tear up. “Of course I did,” said Berry of his regret after leaving the band. “That was a weird time for me and I made it weird for these guys, too.”

Surprised by Berry’s reaction, the other band’s members jumped in and told Berry they respected his decision at the time and knew he was going through some serious medical issues at the time. “That thing in Switzerland, the brain aneurysm and the successful surgery,” said Berry. “It may have lowered my energy level and I just didn’t have the drive I once did.”



Berry added, “I didn’t regret it at the time. I sort of regretted it a little later.”



Looking back on their body of work, in retropspect it’s a somewhat easier feat now that 13 years have passed. “It’s so self indulgent to do that,” joked Mills of looking back on the band’s lenghty catalog of music and hits. “I mean, none of us are quite that self-indulgent.” Stipe interjected, “OK, I am.”



When asked what it would take to get R.E.M. to reunite, the answer is more astromonical.



“A comet,” said Mills. Buck even suggested “super glue.”



Prodded for the real reason why they would never get the band back together, Buck added, “It’d never be as good.”

)