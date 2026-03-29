Why R.E.M. Stopped Playing This 1991 Song for Good After Just Two Performances

“Shiny Happy People” was a smash hit for alternative rock band R.E.M. in 1991. In fact, the song was their first Top 10 hit in the UK, where it peaked at No. 6. The song was also popular across the charts, reaching the Top 10 in Ireland, the US, Canada, Norway, and elsewhere.

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I can see why it was such a big hit. When you put together the talents of alt-rock icons R.E.M. with the vocal power of The B-52s’ Kate Pierson, you’re bound to have a song as timeless and fun as it gets. It’s also not your typical R.E.M. song. Rather than having an alt-rock edge, “Shiny Happy People” has a jangle pop vibe.

And, shockingly, despite being a hit single, R.E.M. only performed the song twice outside of the studio. Their reasoning why is pretty surprising, too.

R.E.M. Was Done Playing “Shiny Happy People” After Just Two Live Performances

Believe it or not, despite being such a widely known song, R.E.M. only played “Shiny Happy People” live on two occasions before retiring the song from live sets for good, per setlist.fm. The first performance was on March 20, 1991, at Estudios RTVE de Prado del Rey in Pozuelo de Alarcón, Spain. The second performance took place on April 13, 1991, on Saturday Night Live.

So, why didn’t R.E.M. perform this song more often? Some would say it’s because the guest vocals from The B-52s’ Kate Pierson were necessary. So, considering she wasn’t part of R.E.M., performing the song more often wasn’t exactly doable.

However, there seems to be another reason why R.E.M. only played this song twice. Apparently, frontman Michael Stipe said that he found the song’s success “embarrassing.”

“It’s just a little bit embarrassing that it became as big a hit as it did!” said Stipe in a 2011 interview, later noting that the song is a “fruity, kind of bubblegum song.” He also noted that he did have some affection for the song, as it showed his “funnier” side, a welcome reprieve for a musician often seen as quite serious.

Though, in later years, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills would say that “Shiny Happy People” is “a great song, I’m proud of it, we don’t hate it.” So, who knows what the truth really is?

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