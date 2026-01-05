4 Fascinating Tunes Featuring Backing Vocals by Michael Stipe in Honor of the R.E.M. Frontman’s 66th Birthday

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, January 4. For 30 years, Stipe led the influential alternative-rock band from Athens, Georgia, which began as college-radio darlings and wound up performing in arenas and stadiums around the world.

Videos by American Songwriter

Michael’s iconic gravelly vocals, sometimes-enigmatic lyrics, and quirky persona were key components of R.E.M.’s sound and image. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, and amicably broke up in 2011.

[RELATED: Watch R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Sing with Patti Smith at Her Recent New York City Show Celebrating the Horses Album’s 50th Anniversary]

Alongside his work with R.E.M., Stipe has collaborated with an eclectic variety of other artists over the years. In honor of his recent birthday, here are four interesting songs by various musicians featuring guest vocals by Stipe:

“Eureka” – Hugo Largo (1988)

Hugo Largo was an art-rock group from New York City featuring singer Mimi Goese, violinist Hahn Rowe, and two bassists—Tim Somer and Adam Peacock. Stipe produced the band’s debut album, Drum, which was released in 1988.

Michael also contributed backing vocals to a few songs on the album, including the majestic, dreamy “Eureka.” Stipe’s voice is heard later in the track, supporting Goese’s soaring, shimmering lead vocals.

Hugo Largo released one more album, 1989’s Mettle, before breaking up in 1991. Sommer went on to be an on-air MTV host. In 1993, while working in Atlantic Records’ A&R department, he signed Hootie and the Blowfish to the label.

“Kid Fears” – Indigo Girls (1989)

Georgia-based female folk-rock duo the Indigo Girls enjoyed breakthrough success with their 1989 self-titled major label debut album. The record’s popularity was propelled by the popular song “Closer to Fine,” a melodic anthem about searching for a meaningful life.

Indigo Girls also included a song called “Kid Fears,” written by the duo’s Amy Ray. The intense, dramatic acoustic folk-rock tune appears to be about coming to terms with childhood insecurities.

Stipe joins in vocally during the song’s third chorus and intertwines with the group’s Ray and Emily Saliers throughout the rest of the track.

“Your Ghost” – Kristen Hersh (1994)

Kristen Hersh, the frontwoman of the Atlanta-based alternative rockers Throwing Muses, released her debut solo album, Hips and Makers, in 1994.

The record includes a duet with Stipe on a song titled “Your Ghost.” The melancholy acoustic folk tune features Michael joining Kristin on vocals during two of the song’s verses, including the extended ending section. Hersh wrote “Your Ghost” about coming to terms with the death of a close friend.

Stipe also appeared in the black-and-white music video filmed for the tune. The song reached No. 45 on the U.K. singles chart and, interestingly, No. 1 in Iceland.

“Last Call” – Patti Smith (1997)

Stipe considered Patti Smith a major musical influence and hero. of Stipe. He befriended the punk poet in 1995, not long after the death of her husband, former MC5 guitarist Fred “Sonic” Smith. In 1996, Smith contributed guest vocals on “E-Bow the Letter,” a song from R.E.M.’s New Adventures in Hi-Fi album.

Stipe returned the favor in 1997, singing backing vocals on “Last Call,” which appeared on Smith’s seventh studio album, Peace and Noise. Michael sang harmony on the song’s choruses and on some of the verses. He also added vocals to a long spoken-word segment that ended the song.

The mournful tune featured a prominent Appalachian folk influence.

(Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)