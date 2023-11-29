Ranking Selena Gomez’s Top 10 Hits

Selena Gomez is one of the most influential voices working in pop music. From her debut as a teenager with her band Selena Gomez & The Scene to her skyrocketing solo career into her ’30s, Gomez is truly a force to be reckoned with. “Hands to Myself,” “Lose You to Love Me,” and “Calm Down” are among the many career-defining hits that have made her a superstar. Below, we rank all of her singles that have reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gomez leaned into sensuality with “Good for You.” The song flexes Gomez’s ethereal voice alongside an infectious beat. Though the song is an undeniable bop, it’s not quite as enticing as some of the other tracks on this list.

Gomez’s solo career kicked off in high gear with “Come & Get It.” The former Disney star had recently gone on hiatus from her band Selena Gomez & The Scene, ready to make a name for herself as a solo artist. She started to distance herself from the squeaky-clean Disney image with this sexy song that finds her coyly stating: When you’re ready / Come and get it. The Britney Spears-inspired video shows off Gomez’s dance ability and fierce stage presence, making it a career staple.

Gomez knows how to offer an irresistibly catchy pop track, and “It Ain’t Me” is no exception. The song stems from a personal place for co-writer Ali Tamposi, who told Billboard that the song rejects the narrative that a woman is supposed to remain loyal to her partner despite their destructive behavior. Gomez delivers the message with conviction and confidence, making for one of her signature hits.

Gomez demonstrated her growth as an artist on her 2015 album Revival. Among the songs that demonstrate that growth is “Same Old Love.” Here, Gomez exudes confidence with her vocal performance while the melody fuses a hint of jazz into the undeniably catchy pop beat. “Same Old Love” is a shining gem in Gomez’s versatile catalog.

It’s hard to imagine Gomez’s career without “Hands to Myself.” When thinking of the superstar, it’s likely one of the first songs to come to mind. From the earworm melody to Gomez’s enchanting voice, the song is easily one of her best. Gomez isn’t afraid to be fun and flirty, turning those qualities into an undeniable hit.

Gomez had a career breakthrough with “The Heart Wants What it Wants.” While she had previously released a series of pop bangers, “The Heart Wants What It Wants” had a more personal touch. Co-written by Gomez, Antonina Armato, David Jost, and Tim James, the song finds Gomez struggling to resist a toxic love. Her beautiful delivery, paired with the emotional lyrics, makes this song a standout in her catalog and marked a new direction in her career where she let vulnerability take the lead.

It could be argued that “The Heart Wants What It Wants” was a warm-up to “Lose You to Love Me.” Both songs rely on a deep sense of vulnerability, with Gomez taking her power back in “Lose You to Love Me.” The emotional ballad finds her letting go of the toxic love she sings about in “The Heart Wants What It Wants” for good as she professes, I needed to lose you to love me. Between the string orchestra, the supportive choir, and Gomez’s plaintive voice, “Lose You to Love Me” became her first song to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Fifteen years into her music career, the superstar continues to prove her stamina with “Calm Down (Remix)” by Nigerian singer Rema. While it’s technically Rema’s song, Gomez released the remix as a single. The song demonstrates Gomez’s natural ability to flow between genres, as she holds her own on this Afrobeats track that sounds like it was made for her voice. The song is as catchy as it is beautiful, setting the stage for the next phase of Gomez’s musical journey.

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic