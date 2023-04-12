Sting Brings My Songs Tour to North America in 2023 with Son Joe Sumner

In late 2023, Sting will bring his My Songs World Tour to North America with his son Joe Sumner as the opening act.

Videos by American Songwriter

Following a run of European shows during the summer, the North American leg of the My Songs Tour will kick off on Sept. 1 in Vienna, Virginia, and continue through Canada and the U.S., before wrapping up on Oct. 12 in Rogers, Arkansas.

The My Songs World Tour previously hit Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Japan with a set list spanning some of Sting’s biggest hits with The Police as well as from his solo career, including “Englishman in New York,” “Message in a Bottle,” “Roxanne,” “Demolition Man,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Shape of My Heart,” among many others.

Sting recently hit the news after rapper Diddy revealed that he pays the former Police frontman $5,000 per day for sampling the band’s 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take” on his 1997 single “I’ll Be Missing You.” Diddy later said that he was “joking” and that the two of them have been friends for a long time.

“I want y’all to understand I was joking,” wrote Diddy. “It’s called being facetious. Me and [Sting] have been friends for a long time. He never charged me $3K or $5K a day for ‘Missing You.’ He probably makes more than $5K a day from one of the biggest songs in history.”

Sting, 71, released his 14th album My Songs, a collection of new renditions of previously released songs from his catalog, in 2019, followed by The Bridge in 2021.

Singer, songwriter, and bassist, Joe Sumner, has released five albums with his band Fiction Plane since 2003 and is also working on his own solo material.

Sting, My Songs 2023 Tour Dates



Sept. 1 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Sept. 2 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Sept. 3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sept. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 2 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Oct. 4 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage