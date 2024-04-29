3 Times Billy Strings Reinvented Traditional Bluegrass

Bluegrass music is one of those music genres that hasn’t really changed much through the years. And why would it change? Its roots are deep in Appalachian culture, and it has endured the test of time with twangy banjos, emotive violins, and top-notch storytelling. However, artists like “Cocaine Blues” singer/songwriter Billy Strings are putting a more modern spin on the genre nowadays, all without removing the beloved elements that are at the core of bluegrass music. Let’s look at a few examples of songs by Billy Strings that have reinvented traditional bluegrass in the best way possible.

1. “Away From The Mire”

This ballad is a captivating one, full of raw emotion and a haunting sort of melody that’s typical of bluegrass tunes. While the song is rooted in bluegrass, Strings infuses the track with a sort of urgency and intensity that isn’t typical of the genre. Plus, his guitar skills are on full display for this song.

2. “Dust In A Baggie”

This is probably Strings’ biggest hit to date, and it certainly makes sense why. The song is a beautiful example of bluegrass, complete with captivating storytelling and catchy instrumentation. Strings modernizes the song through his lyrics as he explores his own experiences during the modern-day opioid crisis that has plagued the United States for years, especially in Appalachian regions.

3. “Meet Me At The Creek”

This is a great little tune that boasts the high energy of bluegrass. However, it also has a genre-bending blend of rock and roll in it as well. It’s hard to mix genres like this, but Strings just seems to have it down to a science. It’s a charming tune that’s irrevocably bluegrass, just elevated and upgraded into something uniquely Billy Strings.

