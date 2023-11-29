Final KISS Concerts to Be Commemorated with Special Empire State Building Light Show

KISS will play its final concerts ever this Friday and Saturday, December 1-2, at Madison Square Garden in the band’s hometown of New York City. Prior to the festivities, the Empire State Building will help celebrate the historic events with a special multimedia presentation on Thursday, November 30. The famous skyscraper will present a music-to-light show beginning at dusk and running until 2 a.m. ET.

The show will feature the building being illuminated in silver lights to represent the KISS logo and in red, purple, blue, and green in honor of the signature colors of each of the band members’ characters. The light presentation will be set to the classic 1975 KISS hit “Rock N Roll All Nite,” which will be synchronized with a radio broadcast of the song at 7 p.m. ET on New York’s Q104.3 rock station.

The music-and-light show will be viewable online at the Empire State Building’s Live Cam. The presentation also will be posted at KISS’s and the building’s social media pages, and people also can enjoy the display via the iHeartRadio app.

In honor of the Empire State Building light show, KISS co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons shared some recollections with KISS Online about a famous 1976 photo shoot the band members did on the observation deck of the skyscraper’s 86th floor.

“It’s pretty awesome to be up there,” Stanley noted. “We climbed the ladder in those boots. It was a pretty interesting time.”

Added Simmons, “We were nuts! We would do anything you could imagine. Let’s go on top of the Empire State Building and hang over the side for a photo. That’ll look cool. Let’s go!”

The Empire State Building light show is just one of a series of KISS-themed events, activities, and promotions that are planned for New York City over the next several days in honor of the final shows of the band’s End of the Road Tour. You can check out a list of some of the takeover activations at KISSOnline.com.

Meanwhile, the band’s tour continues tonight, November 29, in Baltimore, before KISS heads to New York for the last two concerts.

As previously reported, fans who can’t attend the band’s final concert on December 2 in person, will be able to watch the Madison Square Garden performance as a pay-per-view event at PPV.com. The livestream, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, is priced at $39.99, not including applicable taxes and service fees.