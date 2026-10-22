Reba McEntire Honors Dolly Parton With Emotional Performance at CMA Tribute Celebration

It has been nearly two months since Dolly Parton sadly passed away at 80. Although the singer spent the last few months of her life battling cancer, the Queen of Country Music refrained from sharing that news with fans. Instead, she charged forward, bringing that same light and energy she built an entire career around. Since her passing, countless tributes, covers, and memorials have honored her. And during the I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire stood under the spotlight to remember not a country legend but a friend.

Throughout the evening, the country music association promoted a plethora of singers like Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Zac Brown, Carrie Underwood, and numerous others. Although each singer had their own story to share about Dolly, Reba was different. While inspired by Dolly, Reba stood alongside the singer as she dominated country music. They even had the chance to share the stage.

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Growing a lasting friendship over the decades, McEntire felt the emotions of the moment as she stood in front of the entire genre to celebrate its biggest star. To make it even better, she decided to cover a classic hit from Dolly’s lineup. The celebration featured nearly two dozen performers, but thankfully, Dolly wrote over 3,000 songs during her career. Giving them more than enough tracks to pick from, Reba felt a connection to “He’s Alive.” Although featured on Dolly’s album, White Limozeen, it was actually released by Don Francisco.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire’s Emmys Look Had a Special Nod to Dolly Parton]

What Reba McEntire Loved Most About Dolly Parton

As for her own career, Reba was busy promoting her upcoming Halloween episode on her hit show Happy’s Place. With Halloween right around the corner, the singer teased a few surprises. But during the interview with EXTRA, the singer was asked about her thoughts on Dolly.

Having already shared a tribute on Instagram, Reba focused on the aspect of Dolly she loved the most. “The thing that I loved about Dolly is that she treated everyone equal, no matter where you were on the call sheet or in the ladder of life. And she was honest. What you would see with Dolly was the honest Dolly. She was honest to a fault and she didn’t pretend to be anything else.”

And speaking of that honesty, Reba added that it extended into her beliefs. “She was also honest about her beliefs. She wasn’t ashamed, embarrassed to talk about her faith, and she sang about it, she talked about it, and she was eager to share her belief. I admired her, her honesty. As much as they talk about what was all fake, it was all honest and true.”

Reba had decades of memories to choose from when remembering Dolly. She could have talked about the awards or performances. Instead, she remembered the person standing beside her when nobody was looking.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)