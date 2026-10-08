Reba McEntire Is Parting Ways With 50 Years of Country Music History: “Time for Them To Move On”

Dubbed the Queen of Country, Reba McEntire spent over five decades selling more than 75 million albums, helming her own television series, and navigating the restaurant industry. But aside from all the fame and fortune, Reba paved the way for an entire generation of female singers like Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, and several others. But while an icon in country music, she wasn’t remotely finished leaving her mark. Still acting, recording, and producing, Reba offered fans a chance to own a piece of her history in an upcoming auction.

For fans of Reba, seeing the singer in concert was an unforgettable experience. But what about owning the dress she wore that night? How about a script from her hit show? More than a T-shirt or hat at a concert, Reba wanted fans to feel the history they helped her achieve.

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Taking part in a charity auction for the Reba McEntire Fund, Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium promoted a plethora of items from the singer’s personal collection. Looking at the clothing, the auction included the dress she wore when she co-hosted the 2020 CMA Awards with Darius Rucker. Another outfit featured the hot-pink suit covered in rhinestones she displayed on The Voice in 2023.

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Reba McEntire Shares The Magic Of A Sparkly, Shiny Dress

Again, just a sample of the dresses she was willing to part with, Reba explained the importance of each outfit. While she wore them during milestones in her career, she saw it as a reflection of her past, “I’m a third-generation rodeo brat. I grew up in jeans and boots and all hand-me-downs. When you put on a shiny outfit, you just feel better. You just feel more special, and it just elevates the attitude, elevates the confidence. And that’s why I like to wear sparkly, shiny stuff.”

Wanting to add Reba’s outfit to a personal collection would come at a cost. With fans ready to pay a hefty price, the dresses are expected to fetch more than $1,000 each.

While $1,000 for a dress might be a little much for some fans, the auction prepared to sell her personal script from the second season premiere of Reba. Estimated at $500 to $700, the script was among boots, awards, belt buckles, and even a special outfit worn during the Bob Hope Christmas special.

And for those wondering, Reba didn’t need the money. The proceeds from the auction would go to support the Reba McEntire Fund and other national nonprofits. And according to Reba, it’s a win-win. “After 50 years … now it’s time for them to move on to someplace else to find a new home. They’ll have the story, they’ll have the outfit and they’ll know that I did wear ’em.”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)