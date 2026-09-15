3 Reba McEntire Lyrics That Still Stop Us in Our Tracks

Although Reba isn’t known for writing many of her big hits, her voice has certainly been the soundtrack to many of country’s defining moments. Here are some of the most memorable lyrics from some of her biggest songs ever.

“Is There Life Out There”

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“She thought she’d done some living / But now she’s just wonderin’ what she’s living for / Now she’s feeling that there’s something more.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“Is There Life Out There” tells the story of a woman who married young and wonders what life would be like if she hadn’t. In the music video for this song, Reba plays a young mom who attempts to balance her job as a waitress, her family, and school at the same time. It ends with her graduating with her degree and getting through the stressful times. The video ended up winning Video of the Year at the 1992 Academy of Country Music awards.

“Does He Love You” (ft. Linda Davis)

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“I never see his face in the early morning light / You have his mornings, his daytimes / And sometimes, I have his nights.”

Written by Sandy Knox and Billy Stritch, “Does He Love You” tells the story of an unfaithful man from the perspective of the woman whom he continues to cheat on. Reba also did a duet of this song with Dolly Parton in 2021.

“Fancy”

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“She handed me a heart-shaped locket that said / ‘To thine own self be true’ / And I shivered as I watched a roach crawl across / The toe of my high-heeled shoe.”

“Fancy” is a classic Cinderella story via song, and was originally recorded by Bobbie Gentry.

In a video with CMT, Reba shared about this song, “Now ‘Fancy’ and I go way back, because when Bobbie Gentry wrote the song in ’68, I fell in love with it. I would sing it anywhere I could, and when you’re singing ‘Fancy’ at the honky-tonks and dance halls, you know they’re kind of like, ‘You can’t dance to that,’ and I said, ‘Well, sit down, shut up, and let me sing it, ’cause I’m gonna sing it anyway…’”

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