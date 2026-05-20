Reba McEntire Surprises Nashville VA Patients With Heartfelt Room Visits

While often a topic of debate, Reba McEntire is considered the Queen of Country. And it is well deserved as she sold over 75 million albums, helmed her own show, and coached on The Voice. And if that wasn’t enough, she has spent five decades in country music. But no matter the fame or accolades, Reba never forgot to support the community that has celebrated her legacy for years. Recently, the country legend paid a surprise visit to the Nashville VA Medical Center.

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For veterans at the medical center, Wednesday was no average day. While watching the doctors and nurses make their rounds, many were shocked to see none other than Reba. Teaming up with Musicians on Call, McEntire, with help from Terri Clark, performed several songs for the patients. To make it even better, they also brought a special Grand Ole Opry mic for the occasion.

[RELATED: Remember When Reba McEntire Made Her Grand Ole Opry Debut in 1977?]

There Is Only One Reba McEntire

Discussing the power of music and love, Reba said, “Having the opportunity to visit the VA Hospital here in Nashville, room to room, with Terri Clark and Musicians On Call was an emotional moment for me. Music is so healing and getting to witness that firsthand was a gift to me.”

As for Musicians on Call COO Katy Epley, she was relishing in the memories of watching the patients light up. “Walking around the hospital with Reba McEntire was like walking around with… well, there really just isn’t anything to compare it to. Everything about Reba exudes warmth and joy, and there was a comfort about her presence in those hospital rooms.”

Eternally grateful for country stars like Reba helping the Musicians on Call mission, Epley added, “We are immensely grateful to Reba for taking the time to visit the VA Hospital and sing for the Veterans. Together with Terri Clark, they brought so much harmony and healing that day.”

And speaking of Clark, this marked her third time collaborating with Musicians on Call. According to the singer, nothing compares to watching Reba. “It’s great doing it by myself, but to see people’s faces when they see Reba walking through the door, all of them. It’s just been unbelievable.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Susan G. Komen)