Dolly Parton Surprised Reba McEntire by Turning a Tribute Into an Unforgettable Duet

In 2006, the CMT network sought to create a television special highlighting some of the biggest names in country music. That idea eventually became CMT Giants. And on November 18, 2006, the concert series premiered with the genre celebrating the ongoing career of Reba McEntire. The moment came before the singer branched into Hollywood. Still, with the night featuring performances by Kelly Clarkson, Faith Hill, and Martina McBride, nothing compared to when Dolly pulled Reba on stage for a special duet of “How Blue.”



With the crowd cheering on Reba, Dolly addressed the singer, insisting that she wasn’t about to go the entire night without a performance. Although an evening celebrating her career, the singer was an entertainer first. Practically dragging her on stage, Dolly kicked off the 1984 classic before turning to Reba to take over.

It wasn’t long before the audience erupted into cheers when the two singers found perfect harmony. And while happening two decades ago, fans continue to praise the performance. “Reba and Dolly are country legends.” Another person added, “We need a duo song album.”

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Reba McEntire Covers The Melody as Dolly Parton Does “Something”

Aside from the performance, Dolly also proved why she has continued to be a household name over the decades. Not only an iconic singer, she knows how to work a crowd. Just seconds before the song started, she joked, “You sing the melody and I’ll do something.”

Having no time to practice or prepare, Dolly and Reba showed what it means to be a country music icon. While their lives surrounded concerts, special appearances, and hit shows, the performance revealed that some of the greatest moments in music come from a little spontaneity and two legendary voices sharing the spotlight.

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Released in 1984, “How Blue” was featured as the first single on Reba’s album, My Kind of Country. At the time, the song peaked at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. Also nestled on the album was “Somebody Should Leave,” which topped the same chart.

While a song about a woman struggling in a loveless marriage, “How Blue” helped establish McEntire during the 1980s. And with four decades passing since it first hit the airwaves, the song continues to resonate with fans.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images for CMT)