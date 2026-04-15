Reba McEntire Is Celebrating 50 Years of Making Music—With New Music

Marking a half century in music in 2026, county music legend Reba McEntire is still going strong. Recently celebrating her 71st birthday last month, the 19-time Academy of Country Music Awards winner is now gearing up to release new music for the first time since last year’s “Trailblazer”, a collaboration with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. Never doing anything halfway, McEntire is going all out for this latest project.

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Reba McEntire is Releasing New Music This Week

Each month, Reba McEntire will reveal a new digital music capsule that pairs a new song with classic tracks that match the same theme.

She kicks off this project on Friday (April 17), with the release of her new single, “One Night in Tulsa”. And clearly, the first collection revolves around her home state, with songs including “Tulsa Time”; “Oklahoma Swing”, her hit with Vince Gill; “Does the Wind Still Blow in Oklahoma” and “No U in Oklahoma.”

The “Whoever’s in New England” star will also release new tailored playlists that highlight her half-century recording career, starting May 1 with The Making of Reba.

Previously, McEntire debuted “One Night in Tulsa” during an April 9 set at her restaurant, Reba’s Place, in Atoka, Oklahoma.

Written by Neal Coty, Kylie Frey and Thom McHugh, the song harkens back to the ’90s country ballads that propelled her to stardom in the first place: And I’d ride a buck wild mustang/ Bareback with no reins/ I’d take a barefoot walk across Arkansas.

McEntire’s last full-length album came in 2023 with Not That Fancy.

[RELATED: The Promise Reba McEntire Had To Make to Vince Gill After Shooting the Video for Their Chart-Topping Duet]

Reba Celebrates 50 Years of Music

On Nov. 11, 1975, Reba McEntire inked her first record deal with PolyGram Mercury (now MCA). In a social media post marking the half-century anniversary, the “Fancy” singer took some time to reflect on her illustrious career.

“I was just 20 years old and had some big ol dreams,” wrote the Happy’s Place star. “44 albums and 50 years later, it’s safe to say those dreams have come true. I am blessed beyond measure. Thank you for the support over the last 50 years Somehow I think the best is still yet to come!”

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Susan G. Komen