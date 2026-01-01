Remember When George Strait Wished His Wife, Norma, a Happy 50th Anniversary on Stage?

George Strait once celebrated his wedding anniversary with thousands of country music fans. On December 4, 2021, Strait was performing in Las Vegas, as part of his Strait to Vegas residency, when he paused the show to honor his wife, Norma, whom he wed in 1971.

Videos by American Songwriter

“So I was 19 years old,” Strait says to a cheering crowd. “And I knew this girl, Norma. She was 17. Really hot. So we fell in love. We went to Mexico and got married, 50 years ago today.”

The camera shows Norma as the crowd erupts in applause.

“I’m gonna try and get through this song for you,” Strait continues, launching into “I Cross My Heart”. The song, out in 1992, was written by Steve Dorff and Eric Kaz. On Strait’s Pure Country album, it became a multi-platinum No. 1 hit for Strait.

The Story Behind George Strait and Norma Strait’s Relationship

George Strait and Norma Strait eloped in Mexico on December 4, 1971. Shortly after their nuptials, they moved to Hawaii, where Strait was stationed in the Army. It was while Strait was serving in the military that he first developed his love of singing country music, when he was tapped to perform as part of a band called Rambling Country.

Strait left the Army in 1975. His first album, Strait Country, was released six years later, in 1981, and his now-legendary career began.

The couple had two children, Jenifer and Bubba. Jenifer was tragically killed in a car accident in 1986 when she was just 13 years old. The tragedy also marked the end of Strait doing interviews, something he rarely does 39 years later.

“I just didn’t feel like talking about it, so I quit…I did want to keep singing, absolutely,” Strait explains (via Country Music Nation). “But I was at the point where I’m [like], ‘Alright, if this is going to cost me my career, then so be it, but it’s the only way I’m going to be able to cope with it.’

Now that Bubba is grown, Strait spends a lot of time with his wife, who travels with him whenever he is on tour.

“She stayed home until Bubba got out of high school and went to college, ” Strait tells People. “But since then, he’s come on the road with me too. We love each other, and we still like each other. A lot!”

Bubba has also joined the family business, writing several songs for his father, including “Living For The Night” and “Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind”, which he wrote with his famous father.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage