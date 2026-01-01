Trisha Yearwood Started Writing and Couldn’t Stop: “It’s Been a Crazy Year”

Trisha Yearwood’s 1991 debut single “She’s in Love with the Boy” made her an instant star in country music, selling more than 2 million copies. Outside of her award-winning music career, the Georgia-born artist has also published three New York Times best-selling cookbooks. In 2025, the “How Do I Live” singer dropped two new musical projects: a holiday album (Christmastime) and her 16th studio album, The Mirror, in July. The latter marked a first in her three-decade career, with her co-writing all 15 tracks. Yearwood opened up during a recent appearance on Southern Living’s “Biscuits” and Jam” podcast about finally finding her voice at 61.

After decades of encouragement from her husband, Songwriter Hall of Fame country singer Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood finally decided to put pen to paper. Turns out, the three-time Grammy winner had a lot to say.

“I was gonna make another record and ended up making two,” Yearwood said. “So it’s been kind of a crazy year, but it’s been good.”

Trisha Yearwood Is Having a Creative Renaissance

Forty years ago, someone told Trisha Yearwood—then a student at Nashville’s Belmont University—that she wasn’t a songwriter. Until very recently, she believed them.

Content at first to relegate her creative writing to cookbooks, Yearwood “started kinda flexing the songwriter muscle” around 2022, she told Biscuits & Jam.

“[It] was like I just flipped the switch, and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna do what I wanna do, and I’m gonna decide what’s true about me and I’m gonna write,’” Yearwood said. “I had no idea I was gonna make an album. I just was gonna write.”

At the encouragement of “everybody who loves me,” the “XXX’s and OOO’s” singer decided the world needed to hear these songs. So, she had to fit in recording The Mirror on top of the previously-planned Christmastime.

Now having silenced the doubts in her mind, Yearwood called the songwriting process “therapeutic.”

“I’ve learned that all the apprehension I had about speaking my mind or saying, ‘What about this line?’ is that every songwriter feels that way,” she told Billboard in July. “Even songwriters who have had 29 No. 1 records, I’ll hear them go, ‘This might be dumb, but what about…’ So, everybody feels the same sort of vulnerability.”

