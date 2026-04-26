Remember When John Lennon Lost a Bet and Gave His Final Concert Performance in 1974?

In 1975, John Lennon decided to walk away from music to spend more time with his newborn son, Sean. Before that, he had chosen to leave the biggest band in the world, released six solo albums, and collaborated with other artists. One of these collaborations included work on a song he did with Elton John, called “Whatever Gets You Thru The Night”.

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“Whatever Gets You Thru The Night” featured piano and harmony vocals by John. It not only became Lennon’s only solo No. 1 in the U.S. but also the catalyst for his final concert performance.

According to Elton John, he and Lennon were both incredibly “naughty,” so they got along quite well. When they worked on “Whatever Gets You Thru The Night” together, John proposed a bet to the songwriter. He told this story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“And I said, ‘Okay, if this record gets to number one, you’ve got to come on, play live with them,’” John explained. “And [Lennon] said, ‘Okay, you’re on.’”

To Lennon’s surprise, the song did go to No. 1 on three charts, no less. “And then he had to keep his promise, which he did, at Madison Square Garden on Thanksgiving,” John shared.

“And it was one of the most magical moments in my life.”

What Inspired the Song?

After separating from Yoko Ono, John Lennon became romantically involved with May Pang, his personal assistant. In an interview, Pang explained how Lennon came up with the idea for “Whatever Gets You Thru The Night”.

“At night [Lennon] loved to channel-surf, and would pick up phrases from all the shows. One time, he was watching Reverend Ike, a famous Black evangelist, who was saying, ‘Let me tell you guys, it doesn’t matter, it’s whatever gets you through the night,’” Pang shared. “John loved it and said, ‘I’ve got to write it down, or I’ll forget it.’ He always kept a pad and pen by the bed. That was the beginning of ‘Whatever Gets You Thru the Night.’”

In the chorus, Lennon and John sing, “Whatever gets you thru the night / It’s all right, it’s all right / It’s your money or your life / It’s all right, it’s all right.”

Although it’s upbeat and groovy as can be, Lennon’s solo U.S. No. 1 song sings of the harsh reality of acceptance and making peace with what is.

It feels fitting that this was one of the last songs he sang in concert before his death in 1980.

Photo by: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images