Ella Langley Performs New Morgan Wallen Duet Solo at Stagecoach—Here’s Why He Didn’t Join Her Onstage

Ella Langley only had one special guest during her Stagecoach set—and it wasn’t Morgan Wallen.

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When the country singer took the stage in Indio, California, she performed some of her well-known duets. She brought out Theo Von to sing Riley Green’s part on “You Look Like You Love Me.” The comedian looked thrilled to be there, jumping up and down throughout his time on stage.

Later in her set, Langley decided to perform “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” which she and Wallen put out. Wallen, however, was not on hand to sing his portion of the track.

“So I put out a song today,” Langley told the crowd. “I’m going to go ahead and burst your bubble, Morgan is not here. He’s on dad duty this weekend. Can’t blame a man for being a good dad.”

Despite Wallen’s absence, Langley said she “did not want to not play the song.”

“This is our third tour together, we were talking about what song we wanted to do. Both of us had brought up the idea of doing one together,” she said of herself and Wallen, whom she eventually sent the song to.

“I thought it was perfect, I sent it to Morgan and he loved it,” Langley said. “So I’m excited to play it tonight, this one’s called ‘I Can’t Love You Anymore.’”

What to Know About Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley’s Duet

Langley and Wallen debuted the track during his tour stop in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“Ella and I have been talking about doing a song for a little while now. We have been on tour together and I’m a huge fan of what she does,” Wallen said. “She wrote and sent over this song and from the beginning riff, it was hard to deny. I’m honored she wanted me to be the one to do it with her.”

Following the pair’s time on stage, Langley’s fans realized that she has been teasing the single for weeks. In the music video for “Choosin’ Texas,” a van appeared with a license plate that reads “ICLYA,” an apparent nod to the title of the new song.

The song was officially released on April 24.

Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images