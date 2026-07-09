Remember When Mickey Gilley Dished Out His Only Crossover Hit in 1980?

Mickey Gilley is rightfully known as one of the best country music artists of all time. With a career that spanned six decades, Gilley had hit after hit at country radio, including “City Lights”, “Room Full Of Roses”, and more.

In an era when some artists were trying to get crossover success, Gilley remained firmly rooted in country music for his entire career. Still, Gilley did have one song that did well at both country and pop radio. Surprisingly, it happens to be a cover song. In 1980, Gilley released “Stand By Me”, a cover of the 1961 hit by Ben E. King. Gilley’s version of “Stand By Me” became a Top 5 on the Adult Contemporary chart. It remains Gilley’s highest placement ever on another chart besides country music.

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Gilley’s version of “Stand By Me” is part of the soundtrack for the hit film, Urban Cowboy, starring John Travolta and Debra Winger.

Interestingly, Gilley also had another song, “Here Comes The Hurt Again”, also on the Urban Cowboy soundtrack. In addition, his band also contributed to the soundtrack, on “Orange Blossom Special” and “Hoedown”.

The Story Behind “Stand By Me”

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Mickey Gilley is one of several artists who recorded their own version of “Stand By Me”. Other artists who put their own spin on the inspirational song include Otis Redding, John Lennon, and Tracy Chapman, among others.

“Stand By Me” says, “And if the sky we look upon / Should ever crumble and fall / And the mountains should fall to the sea / No I won’t be afraid, no I won’t shed a tear / Just as long, just as long as you stand by me / Darlin’, stand by me / Won’t you stand by me / If you’re in need, won’t you stand, stand by me.”

King wrote “Stand By Me” with Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. It was inspired by a hymn of the same name, written by Charles Albert Tindley.

“I remember arriving at our office as Jerry and Ben were working on lyrics for a new song,” Stoller recounts. “King had the beginnings of a melody that he was singing a cappella. I went to the piano and worked up the harmonies, developing a bass pattern that became the signature of the song. Ben and Jerry quickly finished the lyrics.”

King originally wrote “Stand By Me” for his group, The Drifters. They passed on the song. King initially said he did not want to record “Stand By Me” for himself. Fortunately, he later changed his mind.

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