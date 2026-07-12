Remember When R.E.M. Teamed up With a Hip-Hop Legend in 1991?

The whole rock/hip-hop collaboration trend that was kicked off by Run-D.M.C. and Aerosmith on “Walk This Way” eventually included several different high-profile songs. Perhaps the most unexpected came when R.E.M. connected with KRS-One of Boogie Down Productions.

The college-rock heroes and the nimble MC got together for the 1991 track “Radio Song”. Ironically, it complained about the state of mainstream radio. By that time, R.E.M. had finally broken through to court it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Criticizing the “Radio” Machine

R.E.M. stood as one of the most critically hailed bands in the country throughout the bulk of the 80s. But they struggled time and again to make a dent in the mainstream. From the tone of the lyrics to “Radio Song”, the band clearly wasn’t too put out by not being initially included in the popular crowd.

They eventually made it there, however, as the song “The One I Love”, released in 1987, reached the Top 10. That meant people would be listening more intently on subsequent records, including the album Out Of Time in 1991.

Out Of Time featured the band embracing spontaneity in their approach. No idea was considered out of bounds, whether that meant band members playing instruments or Michael Stipe writing love songs. In that spirit, inviting a hip-hop legend to the party seemed entirely apropos.

A Sympathetic Collaborator

Play video

When the band composed “Radio Song”, they couldn’t help but notice that the more traditionally R.E.M.-sounding segments were interrupted by funky momentum swings. The idea of bringing in a guest vocalist who could deliver something extra to this odd little composition of theirs appealed to them.

Michael Stipe had worked once before with KRS-One, so he was the natural choice. The leader of Boogie Down Productions was on the mic for highly influential rap albums like Criminal Minded and By All Means Necessary. They anticipated gangster rap in their sound, featuring piercingly raw narratives and grit.

BDP’s songs were more authentic than many of the hardcore rappers who followed them up and gained more commercial success. As such, KRS-One knew a little about the frustration of being shunned by radio.

A Different Kind of Rap-Rock

Originally, KRS-One was only supposed to add some backing vocals. But then R.E.M. realized that they were missing an opportunity. They collaborated with him on a rap that he spits out with barely contained fury in the song’s closing moments.

R.E.M. put “Radio Song” right out front at the beginning of Out Of Time, as if to show listeners that they were doing things a bit differently on the record. It was eventually released as a single, but it didn’t chart, perhaps proving the song’s point about the myopia of radio listeners.

Photo by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images