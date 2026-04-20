Remembering When Frankie Valli Had To Muscle His Way Back Into the Four Seasons in 1975

Frankie Valli’s acrobatic voice on top of the smooth harmonies of The Four Seasons sparked one of the most unstoppable formulas for music success in the 60s. But the band’s biggest hits in the 70s came when Valli shared the vocal load with the band.

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For a while, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were like two separate entities battling for pop supremacy. And melding them back into a unified unit turned out to be a little messy.

Solo Valli Success

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons enjoyed an incredible stretch of pop success in the first half of the 60s. But as vocal groups started to fade from prominence in favor of rock bands, their hits started to come at a much more sporadic pace until they had mostly dried up at the beginning of the 70s.

A much-publicized move to Motown was supposed to boost their fortunes. But the label had a bit too many irons in the fire at that point while trying to keep its own dominance afloat. As a result, The Four Seasons only released one album of material for Motown in 1972, and it didn’t do much business at all.

One good thing came out of their time at Motown. A second batch of songs that they recorded but never released included “My Eyes Adored You”. Frankie Valli wanted to buy the whole batch of recordings, but didn’t like the asking price. He settled for “My Eyes Adored You”, which became a comeback hit for him when released in 1974.

Changing Seasons

Why weren’t The Four Seasons in on “My Eyes Adored You”? Well, the backing band from the 60s has mostly scattered. Bob Gaudio, who wrote so many of their hits, took a behind-the-scenes role. It was decided that having Valli record songs separately from the group gave them two chances at pop success.

As such, a whole new bunch of Four Seasons was recruited. And they began recording a new album apart from Valli, who was busy with his solo duties. The band sank their teeth into a number written by Bob Gaudio and Judy Parker called “Who Loves You” that had hit potential all over it.

Don Ciccone sang lead vocals. When Warner Bros. heard the song, they loved it and signed The Four Seasons to a new deal. And they thought that Ciccone would do just fine as a new lead singer. But then Frankie Valli got wind of the situation, and everything changed.

Frankie’s Back in Town

Valli, unhappy about being replaced in the group that he had fronted for so many years, came back into the fold and flexed his muscle. His vocals were punched into “Who Loves You”, mostly replacing what Ciccone had already done. The public, largely unaware of the drama, took to the song, which went to No. 3.

Amazingly, that wasn’t the peak of what The Four Seasons accomplished on the 1975 album Who Loves You. Disco-fying their sound a bit, they came up with “December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)”, which became their first No. 1 single in a dozen years.

On that track, Valli shared lead vocals with Don Ciccone and Gerry Polci. And Valli still had a solo No. 1 single up his sleeve when he performed “Grease”, written by Barry Gibb, for the monster hit movie of the same name in 1978.

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