Review: Norah Jones and Laufey’s Pair of Soon-To-Be Christmas Classics

Norah Jones and Laufey are cut from the same cloth. Both trained jazz musicians with a pop music appeal, it was only a matter of time before these two hopped in the studio together. Lucky for all of us, they decided to collaborate on a pair of Christmas tunes—the most magical time of the year punctuated by a release from two dreamy artists.

The first song in the couplet is a rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Their cover more or less hits all the familiar marks. There is only so much you can do to a song that has been re-done about a million times. Nevertheless, both of their vocals are comfort incarnate. Their swooning croon conjures up visions of sitting by the fireplace, cozied up with someone special. It’s the exact vibe we’d like to recreate this holiday season.

The second part of the release is an original song titled “Better Than Snow.” It would be nice to / Hide from the cold / Then the sun warms me / And I remember / Christmas with you is / Better than snow, the lyrics read.

Releasing an original Christmas song is a gamble many artists have tried to pull off, but few have managed to cement their work into the annals of Christmas music fame. It’s hard to beat those antiquated hymnals that have managed to hang on for dear life over the centuries. We can’t claim to know if “Better Than Snow” will beat the odds and become a Christmas staple, but we know it will now and forever be added to our rotation.

There is something about Jazz at Christmastime. Perhaps it’s all those New York set holiday movies that make a habit out of queuing up a standard or two. Perhaps it’s the twinkling, ethereal nature of a swell of strings and a long drawn-out note that pairs perfectly with the colder months. Whatever the cause, our playlists seem far more jazz-focused as Christmas draws nearer.

We’re always looking for ways to switch up the old familiar favorites, and this Jones and Laufey collaboration is just the ticket.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy