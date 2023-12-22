Review: P. Hux Plays Off Perfection on ‘As Good as Advertised’

P. Hux

As Good as Advertised

(Nine 18 Recordings)

4 out of 5 stars

A power pop champion and key member of the ELO tribute outfit conveniently called The Orchestra, P. Hux—formally known as Parthenon Huxley—never fails to come up with creative ways to express his muse. While he draws on any number of archival influences—especially when it comes to the sounds of the ’60s and ’70s—he never lets his retro references stand in the way of sounds that remain both credible and compelling. His tellingly titled new album, As Good as Advertised, offers the definitive proof.



That’s certainly evident early on, courtesy of the title track, a sturdy and assertive offering that’s closeted in tender trappings. So too the steady strut of “Til the World Looks Right” and the emphatic stomp given “Human Gain” and “I’m Not Gonna Lose My Number” find Hux creating a decidedly emphatic impression. Certain songs—“Mister Black Sky” and “Bitter Tears” in particular—bring ELO to mind, and as such, either could easily find a fit in The Orchestra’s repertoire. If sound suggestion wasn’t enough, consider that the former might have been imagined as a companion piece to ELO’s “Mr. Blue Sky,” albeit from a darker perspective.



That’s not to say that Hux is intrinsically bound to any particular motif. The jazzy piano playing in “Rainbow” underscores its upbeat approach. At the same time, Hux is also adept at plying sympathy and sensitivity. “Sad About the Boy” is as melancholy as the title suggests, while the album’s acoustic coda, “Uncivil War,” views the battle between the sexes through the lens of an especially bitter break-up.



Still, despite the swaying emotions, the melodic inducement is first and foremost. As Good as Advertised finds truth in advertising reigning supreme, and with it, yet another triumph in a career that makes the quest for perfection a constant standard.

