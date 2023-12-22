Tim McGraw and Nelly Photo Resurfaces as Drake-Morgan Wallen Bromance Blossoms

While there have been a few surprises throughout 2023, it seems that Drake wanted to end the year with his own surprise. On Wednesday, the artist released the video for “You Broke My Heart” which featured a cameo from country singer Morgan Wallen. While the video surrounds the duo talking about relationships, fans fell in love with their chemistry and bromance on screen. And although gaining high praise for their collaboration, some pointed to another country legend who once bridged the gap between country and rap.

Before Wallen and Drake decided to share a meal together and talk about past relationships, Nelly worked with Tim McGraw on the 2004 hit “Over and Over.” Wanting to make sure fans remembered the classic collaboration, one fan posted a picture of them on X. They wrote, “These two walked so Morgan Wallen and Drake could run.” Fans loved the post, commenting, “Always tip your cap to those that came before you.”

These two walked so Morgan Wallen and Drake could run. pic.twitter.com/hDCO9fzHVw — Sean Vanderbrook (@SeanVanderbrook) December 21, 2023

Nelly Recalls His Work With Tim McGraw

Back in September 2021, Nelly discussed working with MrGraw on the hit, explaining how he faced pushback from his label. At the time of the resistance, the rapper admitted, “ People were completely honest with me and letting me know, ‘There’s a lot of people at the label think that you’re trying to ruin your career, you’re trying to stop the pace, or you’re trying to do this and you’re trying to do that.’”

Following his instinct, both Nelly and McGraw watched as the song landed in the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Always remembering working with the country legend, Nelly noted, “I’m pretty sure Tim got a bunch of fans that he probably — Don’t get it twisted, he was going to be Tim McGraw, but I’m pretty sure he picked up a few fans along that way that probably looked a little different, that was probably like, ‘Okay, let me check this guy out.’”

As for Wallen, he is not only enjoying his work with Drake, but his song “Last Night” helped the singer win Spotify’s song of the summer as his stardom continues to expand.

