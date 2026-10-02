Review: The Chicks’ ‘Taking The Long Way’ 20th Anniversary Reissue Is a Testament to the Trio’s Timelessness

Taking The Long Way was a pivotal album in The Chicks’ career. It marked the end of an intense and tumultuous period, was the last record released under their old name, and stood as a testament to perseverance. Now, 20 years after the initial release, The Chicks still have more to say about that period in their lives.

The anniversary reissue of this album includes five bonus tracks (including demos and rare releases), new packaging, and songs coming to streaming for the first time. These additions don’t expand on the original record to a large extent. But at the very least, they are an excuse to revisit one of the boldest albums in country history. And for that, we must commend them.

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The Chicks’ ‘Taking The Long Way (20th Anniversary Edition)‘

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As we all likely know by now, The Chicks suffered major backlash in 2003 when they commented on George W. Bush, denouncing the Iraq War. It’s a story that’s been talked about to death, with many different angles and sides. Effectively, it changed country’s climate, making it a massive no-no to express any political opinion while in the genre. That has been the norm since this incident, keeping this fateful moment in cultural conversation.

Instead of shying away from the backlash, the trio released this record a few years later. This album didn’t make light of the incident; instead, it doubled down with powerful fervor. The album’s centerpieces (“Not Ready To Make Nice”, “The Long Way Around”, and “Easy Silence”) saw them stand up for their beliefs amid boycotts and bans. While many other artists would want to sweep such an incident under the rug, The Chicks became the very picture of true artistry on this album, staying authentic no matter the consequences.

All of that remains true of the reissue, in addition to even more songs to digest. The demo version of “Not Ready To Make Nice” is somehow even more moving than the original record. Elsewhere, previously exclusive tracks “Live Wire” and “Thin Line” add more depth to this beloved album.

Now, 20 years later, the move they made here still feels potent. The anniversary additions on the album play well against the current cultural backdrop, where unpopular opinions can still be death sentences for careers. Each song gets washed in new colors through a modern lens, making this release not just nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake but also a necessary showcase of The Chicks’ timelessness.

(Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)