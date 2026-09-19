On This Day in 1999, The Chicks Made Chart History With the Grammy-Winning Album That Inspired Taylor Swift, Ashley McBryde, and Countless Others

On this day (September 19) in 1999, The Chicks debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. They were the first country artists in history to achieve the feat. It stayed at the top of the all-genre chart for two weeks. The album debuted at No. 1 on the country albums chart the same day, topping the chart for eight consecutive weeks. It won the Grammy for Best Country Album and has been hailed as the best country LP of the decade.

The Chicks released three albums on the small Crystal Clear Sounds label between 1990 and 1993. Those albums also featured original lead singer/bassist Laura Lynch. At the time, they focused on more traditional-sounding country and bluegrass. Then, they signed a development deal with Sony. In 1995, Lynch stepped away, and Natalie Maines took her spot. This helped the group pursue a more mainstream sound. They showcased that sound on their major label debut Wide Open Spaces in 1998. It topped the country chart, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and received Diamond certification from the RIAA.

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The success of Wide Open Spaces set the stage for Fly, which made The Chicks one of the most successful acts in country music. However, sales figures, chart success, and award wins don’t fully encapsulate the album’s impact.

Fly Was More Than a Massive Hit for The Chicks

Wide Open Spaces made The Chicks a force in country music. Fly took the band to new heights. More importantly, it made them a massively influential group for several future stars.

“Cowboy Take Me Away” was the first song Taylor Swift learned to play on guitar. However, that was only part of the album’s impact on her career. “[The Chicks] were making such interesting music and doing it in such an unapologetically feminine, imaginative way,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I was very inspired by the album Fly and the aesthetics, because it was very clear they had really put a lot into the artwork. And so it got my brain really thinking bigger in terms of, you make an album, but then you can choose an entire look and color palette and aesthetic and symbolism and imagery and backstories–that you can really make an album even more of an experience if you so choose,” she added.

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In an interview with the Recording Academy, Ashley McBryde revealed that the Fly tour was her first major concert experience. When she heard the entire arena chanting, cheering, and screaming for the band, she knew she wanted out of life. “[The Chicks’] success meant everything to me. They showed me that we can do the damn thing. Fly was a flawless record…it endured because it helped shape the next generation of artists.”

Carly Pearce said the band “paved the way for women in country music.” She added, “I can only hope to inspire others the way ‘Ready to Run’ and [The Chicks] have inspired me.”

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