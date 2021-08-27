Review: Villagers Offer More Than a Hint of Sweet Serenity

Conor O’Brien/Fever Dreams/Domino

Four out of Five Stars

Conor O’Brien, a.k.a. Villagers, isn’t one to abide by expectation. Known for their remarkable atmosphere and ambiance, each of the four preceding albums under the Villagers moniker has established a sound that combines melody, mystique, and an allure that’s absolutely intoxicating in terms of their sensual sound. It’s hardly surprising then that O’Brien’s earned himself an impressive trophy collection that includes some of the highest honors the music industry has to give, including two Ivor Novello Awards, two Mercury Music Prize nominations, and Ireland’s Choice Music Prize.

Fever Dreams, Villagers’ latest, not only lives up to that earlier standard, but it takes O’Brien’s experimental urges to another level entirely. It’s little wonder that it finds a central theme, especially considering the fact that he cites escapism as his overall inspiration. The songs alternately drift and soar, often at odd intervals. On certain tracks — Fever Dreams,” “The First Day” and “Restless Endeavor” in particular—any number of disparate elements enter the mix, creating an unexpected cacophony that sometimes sounds strikingly at odds with the perceived intention. Not surprisingly, O’Brien cites an array of disparate influences on his craft—musicians, filmmakers, and literary figures such as Flann O’Brien, Audre Lorde, David Lynch, L. S. Lowry, Piero Umiliani Alessandro Alessandroni, Duke Ellington, and Alice Coltrane chief among them.

While many of those references might seem heady and intellectual on the first encounter, the music Villagers makes here is eerily accessible, even while connecting in an unlikely sort of way. The vast majority of the album is illuminated by an ethereal glow that’s still sustained even in the midst of some shape-shifting sounds. “Deep In My Heart,” “Circles in the Firing Line” and “So Simpatico” shimmer and shine, the elusive ambiance taking on a dream-like feel within a kind of nocturnal haze. “Full Faith In Providence” offers a similar sense of repose, but its beauty can’t be defined by any particular setting or scenario. These melodies coast on lush, lilting sensory perception, making for a mesmerizing experience from beginning to end.

Ultimately then, the title says it all, giving an impression of wistful repose and a genuinely soothing serenity that’s become Villagers’ signature style. These Fever Dreams are well worth holding on to.

Photo credit – Rich Gilligan