Rock’s Ultimate Band-Hoppers: 3 Musicians Who Couldn’t Stay in Just One Group

By modern standards, it would be majorly shocking if a famous musician jumped ship from one band and joined another. Save a nasty band breakup (and the appropriate mourning period) or a side project, bands aren’t revolving doors anymore. Being a part of a band means something finite today. That’s your unit. Breaking that up in favor of someone else would produce chaos inside a fandom. But in decades past, musicians could easily join another group if they wanted to. And many did. The three musicians below are ultimate group-hoppers. For one reason or another, these rock giants have been able to weave their way in and out of rock history, joining band after band.

Eric Clapton

One of the most famous rock band hoppers is Eric Clapton. The guitarist established that reputation for himself early on, going through six bands in just three years. His most famous stints include his time with The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, and Derek and the Dominoes. Each of those four bands helped to build Clapton’s name—enough to earn him a thriving solo career.

Clapton brought his blues technique to every band he was in. Even if you didn’t know that he was among these lineups, Clapton fans could easily pinpoint his distinctive guitar voice. Moreover, the fact that he could fit in with so many bands across so many musical styles over many years speaks to the timeless nature of his playing.

Dave Grohl

While Clapton’s band switcheroos were prompted, more or less, by his own creative desire, Dave Grohl was pushed into many musical ventures. The drummer’s first successful rock band was Nirvana. Though there’s no way of knowing for sure, Grohl likely would’ve stayed with the outfit if frontman Kurt Cobain hadn’t passed.

With Nirvana’s dissolution, Grohl was left to find a new way forward. Though the Foo Fighters are undoubtedly his most successful second leg, he’s been a part of the lineup (or a heavy collaborator) of many bands over the years. A short list includes Queens Of The Stone Age, Tenacious D, and Nine Inch Nails.

Damon Albarn

While the other artists on this list collaborated with different outfits while pursuing their own projects, many of Damon Albarn’s band stints have seen him at the helm.

Most famously, Albarn has lent his talents to Blur and Gorillaz. Elsewhere, he joined the supergroups The Good The Bad & The Queen and Rocket Juice & The Moon. Each band Albarn makes his mark on delivers innovative albums that toe the line between timeless and completely singular.

