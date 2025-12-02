Your Holiday Guide to Tonight’s ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Special: Performances, Streaming Options, & More

With Thanksgiving officially over, the Christmas season is now underway. While families continue to pull out Christmas decorations, ABC has prepared for an entire month of Christmas specials. Throughout December, ABC will air specials like Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025, and Home Alone. But on December 2nd, ABC will go country with the CMA Country Christmas.

Celebrating the 16th annual CMA Country Christmas, the special event will feature several performances from some of the biggest names in the genre. Looking at the list of singers, it included Daigle, Davis, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Meagan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and BeBe Winans.

For Green, he had a big year at the CMA Awards just a few weeks ago. Thanks to his collaboration with Ella Langley on “You Look Like You Love Me”, the pair won a CMA Award for Single of the Year and Song of the Year. If that wasn’t enough, they also walked away with Music Video of the Year.

Full List Of Performances At The ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Excited to return to the CMAs, this time, Green will be focusing more on the Christmas holiday than adding another trophy to his growing legacy.

As for which song will be covered during the CMA Country Christmas:

Lauren Daigle with Preservation Hall Jazz Band – “Jingle Bells”, “What Child Is This”, and “Winter Wonderland” Jordan Davis with Little Big Town – “Go Tell It On The Mountain”‘ Lady A – “Angels (Glory to God)” and “Wouldn’t Be Christmas” Riley Green – “Christmas To Me” Parker McCollum – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” Megan Moroney – “All I Want for Christmas is a Cowboy”‘ Little Big Town – “If We Make It Through December” BeBe Winans – “We Are the Reason” Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and BeBe Winans– “Children, Go Where I Send Thee”

And it would be a CMA Country Christmas without a host. This year, that duty will not go to just one person, as Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis will host the holiday special.

Don’t miss the CMA Country Christmas, airing on Tuesday, December 2nd, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. And for those who happen to miss it, they can watch it the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

