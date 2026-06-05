4 Underrated Fleetwood Mac Gems That Even Major Fans Forget About

Sure, almost everybody knows “Dreams” and “Landslide”, but there’s a lot more to Fleetwood Mac than just the group’s biggest hits. Here are some songs that often get forgotten, but deserve just as much recognition.

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“Blue Letter”

This was one of those songs that was originally intended for Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks’ project after Buckingham Nicks. Apparently, this song was inspired by an actual letter received by Richard Curtis, one of the song’s co-writers. The real letter was in a blue envelope with silver writing, as the lyrics of the songs suggest.

The harmonies and the groove on this one are so fun. I’m honestly surprised it’s not talked about more.

“Sara”

“Sara”, which was a solo write by frontwoman Stevie Nicks, is mystical, magical, and danceable in a mellow sort of way. Although she had to cut some verses to make “Sara” suitable for Tusk, it still ended up being pretty popular at the time. According to Nicks, the real “Sara” is her alter ego.

“[‘Sara’ is] about myself and what all of us in Fleetwood Mac were going through at the time,” the songwriter once shared. “The true version of that song is 16 minutes long. It’s a saga with many verses people haven’t heard.”

“Think About Me”

There’s just something fun about this song from the Tusk album. Christine McVie actually wrote this one. Apparently, Fleetwood Mac’s drum kit had been tuned and equalized right before the recording of “Think About Me” happened, which set the song up for success.

“This is why ‘Think About Me’ felt wonderful – spontaneous even,” Hernan Rojas, an audio engineer on the Tusk album, explained. “In a mere afternoon, the band and crew were running the song down with perfect feel, groove, and sound.”

“Hypnotized”

Fleetwood Mac went through plenty of guitarists before finding Lindsey Buckingham. Bob Welch, who played guitar for the band before Buckingham and Nicks appeared on the scene, wrote this track. If you’re not well acquainted with the music Fleetwood Mac made before its most popular era, this song is a great place to start.

Welch even once admitted, “My favorite song that I wrote from the old days is ‘Hypnotized’. It had the ‘magic.’”

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images