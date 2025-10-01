The Story Behind George Harrison and Eric Clapton’s Silent Stand-Off: “His Guitar-Playing Was Unbeatable

One of the most infamous stories about the Beatles is the love triangle between George Harrison, Eric Clapton, and Patti Boyd. Though the late Beatle and Clapton were close friends and collaborators, the latter’s infatuation with Boyd drove a wedge between them. This rift produced many stories we, as rock fans, can’t help but be enticed by. They give color to the songs both of these rock giants wrote.

At one point, after Clapton’s love for Boyd was out in the open, Harrison decided to take his friend to task in a way only a musician could.

The Time George Harrison and Eric Clapton Got Into a Silent Duel

Both Harrison and Clapton were great guitar players. Though Clapton is considered, perhaps, more technically skilled, Harrison’s playing with the Beatles completely changed the trajectory of rock music. Their shared love of their instrument was what brought them together in the first place, but it later became a fighting tactic.

Boyd has given extensive interviews about this period of her life. She hasn’t been shy about the reality of this trio’s messy situation. “George came over and demanded, ‘What’s going on?’” Boyd once said. “To my horror, Eric said, ‘I have to tell you, man, that I’m in love with your wife.’ I wanted to die. George was furious. He turned to me and said: ‘Well, are you going with him or coming with me?’”

In a 2007 interview, Boyd spoke about a “duel” Harrison and Clapton had in her honor. After Clapton dropped the devastating news that he was in love with his wife on Harrison, he fought back peculiarly.

“His Guitar Playing Was Unbeatable”

As the story goes, Harrison saw Clapton at a party after his love confession and decided to get into a guitar battle with him. They both let their playing speak for them.

“George handed him a guitar and an amp—as an 18th-century gentleman might have handed his rival a sword—and for two hours, without a word, they duelled,” Boyd added. “At the end, nothing was said but the general feeling was that Eric had won. He hadn’t allowed himself to get riled or go in for instrumental gymnastics as George had. Even when he was drunk, his guitar playing was unbeatable.”

Clapton also won Boyd for a short period. It significantly sullied the relationship between these two rock legends. They both penned songs for Boyd and each other, mulling over this feud publicly. In the end, before Harrison’s death, the pair had buried the hatchet, putting to rest one of the juiciest stories in rock history.



