Shakira to Be Named 2023 Woman Of The Year at Billboard’s First Latin Women in Music Event 

Shakira will be honored at Billboard’s first-ever Mujeres Latinas en la Música, or Latin Women in Music gala.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The global sensation has been named Billboard’s first Latin Woman of the Year. She will accept the prestigious award on Sunday, May 6. According to Billboard, the two-hour music special will celebrate Latin female artists, executives, and creatives who have used their platforms to advocate for positive social change, inclusivity, and gender parity in the industry.

“Shakira is the ultimate Woman in Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music. She created a movement all on her own and continued to be more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and enormous talent. She is the definition of a Woman in Music,” shared Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Español.

To date, the Colombian superstar has sold more than 95 million records. Not only has the singer-songwriter become the top-selling female Latin artist, but she has also scored Female Latin Artist of the Decade twice [2000 and 2010]. The hitmaker had the largest Spanish-language debut of 2022 with the single “Monotonía,” featuring Ozuna.

Most recently, Shakira peaked at No.9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with her 2023 anthem, “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions #53.” The victory became a groundbreaking moment in history, as it was the first Spanish track by a woman to grace the Top 10. In less than 24 hours, “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions #53” was the most-streamed Latin track on Spotify and viewed hit on YouTube. She received three Grammy Awards, 39 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 12 Latin Grammys, and seven Billboard Music Awards throughout her flourishing career.

Despite her accomplishments in the music industry, she is a philanthropist at heart. When the powerhouse vocalist was a teenager, she established the Pies Descalzos Foundation. The nonprofit has built nine public schools in Columbia.

“Shakira has been pivotal in shaping the vibrant and diverse landscape of Latin music and music in general throughout her career. Her passion, talent, and creativity have broken barriers and empowered generations to embrace our identity through music, and we are incredibly proud to recognize her as Woman of the Year in the industry,” added Ronald Day, president of entertainment and content strategy for Telmundo.

Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes will co-host the highly anticipated affair. Throughout the star-studded evening—Ana Gabriel [Living Legend Award], Evaluna [Tradition and Future Award], Goyo [Agent of Change Award], Emilia [Rising Star Award], and Thalia [Global Powerhouse Award] will be recognized for their musical excellence and contributions to the Latin community. The inaugural event serves as an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise.

The show will take place on May 6 at the Watsco Center in Miami. The ceremony will air on May 7 and will be available to stream on Telemundo and Peacock.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images