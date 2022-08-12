Few names are synonymous with the blues. But Buddy Guy is one of them.

The 85-year-old Louisiana-born guitar player, songwriter, and performer is still going strong, as one of the veterans of the art form he’s come to be known for.

Guy has done so much for the genre, including mentoring younger players and promulgating the sounds of the blues for the whole world.

In short, he’s as legendary as they come.

But here, we will dive into what the Kennedy Center honoree and author has said about music, life, and more outside of his many prolific song lyrics.

Here we will dive into six tremendous Buddy Guy quotes. Ready? Here we go.

1. “Listen to the lyrics—we’re singing about everyday life: rich people trying to keep money, poor people trying to get it, and everyone having trouble with their husband or wife!”

2. “Once I was checking in to the hotel and a couple saw my ring with Blues on it. They said, ‘You play blues. That music is so sad.’ I gave them tickets to the show, and they came up afterward and said, ‘You didn’t play one sad song.'”

3. “Why did they keep changing guitars and amplifiers when they were perfect? They did the same things with cars if you ask me. They forgot how to make them right because they focused on style and bells and whistles.”

4. “Everyone thinks because you’re from the south you know everyone down there, but it’s not like that; I never knew nothing about no Mississippi.”

5. “I’m going through a divorce now. This is the second one, and like baseball, I’m not gonna get three strikes. I’ve been living by myself for five years and I’m very comfortable. I can play my guitar when I want to.”

6. “I’ve never missed a gig yet. Music makes people happy, and that’s why I go on doing it—I like to see everybody smile.”

Photo: Paul Natkin / RCA Records