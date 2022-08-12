Watch Out! There May Be a 25-Foot Inflatable Ozzy Osbourne Right Behind You

As the legendary hard rock singer Ozzy Osbourne prepares for the release of his latest LP, Patient Number 9, he’s enlisting the help of a friend to aid in the promotion.

The friend? A 25-foot inflatable version of himself, of course.

The giant blow-up frontman is embarking on a lengthy cross-country tour in advance of the Prince of Darkness’s upcoming record release and fans can see a few of the first photos below.

Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 is slated to drop later this year during the fall on September 9.

The inflatable Ozzy debuted last month at the infamous San Diego Comic-Con. Designed by Todd McFarlane, the balloon man towered over the convention. And the inflatable Ozzy will be on the road for promotion for an entire month, closing out in New York City the week of the Patient Number 9 record release.

Some locations, a press release notes, will be revealed 24 hours ahead of time, while others will be surprise appearances. At all of its stops, fans can win merchandise and pose for photos with the promotional Ozzy and the Patient Number 9 ambulance. Follow the whereabouts of the balloon frontman HERE.

But wait, there’s more!

Fans will also have a chance to win the 25-foot inflatable Ozzy. Check details on that HERE.

Initially, the inflatable Ozzy’s tour began after San Diego with stops in Los Angeles. It appeared at the historic Venice Boardwalk followed by a stop at Smorgasburg, L.A., the weekly Sunday market at The Row in downtown. Then it went to an East Hollywood boutique hotel and the recording studio complex Gold Diggers.

It later made a surprise appearance on the Las Vegas strip before heading to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota later this weekend.

Patient Number 9 is the latest album for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy Award-winner since his 2020 LP, Ordinary Man. The album features big names like Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, as well as Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the late Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters. Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass, as does Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction.

Pre-order the album HERE.

Photos courtesy SRO PR