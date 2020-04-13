Son Little Adopts Philly as Musical Family

Son Little grew up watching his father preach in church on Sundays, speaking of spirituality and ethics to a rapt congregation from the pulpit. All eyes in the room were fixated on the orating church leader. During the week, however, Little’s father would spend time around the house, peacefully humming into his clarinet or saxophone, […]
