Song Diving With Niko Moon

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We go Song Diving with Nikko Moon and get into the stories behind songs he’s written, including “Good Time,” “American Dreamin’,” and Zac Brown Band’s “Homegrown.” Along the way, we explore the music and voices that shaped how Niko hears and writes songs, from John Prine and Travis Tritt to Outkast and Alan Jackson.



And we talk about why positive music became his mission, the dive bar show that changed his life when Zac Brown walked in, why the hardest part of writing a song is finding the first great idea, and how one song can find someone at exactly the moment they need it.



It’s a conversation about choosing optimism, finding the idea that unlocks a song, and why music can become the encouragement we carry with us through life.

Videos by American Songwriter

Listen everywhere you get your podcasts including: Apple, Spotify, and Amazon

Bonus: Niko Moon’s Song Diving Mixtape with songs from the conversation!